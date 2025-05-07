Six European countries warn against demographic changes in Gaza

Six European countries have jointly condemned Israel’s reported plans to expand its military operations in the Gaza Strip, warning that the move would worsen the humanitarian crisis and further erode hopes for a two-state solution.

In a rare coordinated statement, the foreign ministers of Spain, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, and Slovenia said the proposed expansion would mark a dangerous escalation. They voiced strong opposition to what they described as potential efforts to establish a prolonged Israeli presence in Gaza, warning that such actions could cross a red line.

“A further military escalation in Gaza will only exacerbate an already catastrophic situation for the civilian Palestinian population and threaten the lives of the hostages that remain in captivity,” the ministers said.

The six ministers also rejected any attempt to alter the demographic or territorial status of Gaza, including forced or facilitated displacement of its residents, which they said would contravene international law. They emphasized that Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine and belongs to the Palestinian people.

Citing more than two months of restricted humanitarian access, the ministers criticized Israel’s ongoing blockade of food, medical supplies, and aid. They urged Israel to immediately lift the restrictions and cooperate fully with the United Nations and aid organizations to ensure safe and large-scale delivery of humanitarian assistance. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The coordinated statement follows reports of an Israeli military plan referred to as “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” which allegedly aims to consolidate territory in Gaza while placing humanitarian operations under Israeli control. Humanitarian groups have expressed concern that such a plan could further limit neutral aid distribution and facilitate mass displacement.

Palestinian reports since October 2023

Since October 2023, over 52,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed in Gaza, many of them women and children, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies. The United Nations warns that nearly the entire population of Gaza depends on humanitarian assistance to survive.

The six European nations concluded their statement by calling for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of hostages. They reaffirmed their support for a negotiated two-state solution with Israel and Palestine coexisting in peace and security.