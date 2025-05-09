Sweden looking to ban virginity testing to protect girls from ‘honor’ crimes - report

The Swedish government is working to criminalize virginity checks as a way to protect girls and young women against crimes surrounding "honor," informed sources told Agence France Presse on Wednesday.

The Swedish Police Authority define such a crime as: a crime is directed at someone, often a relative, who according to the perceptions of the offender and other relatives or the group, has disgraced the honor of the offender, family or group.

Ministers, according to the Socialstyrelsen social services administration, are discussing implementing a penalty system on those working in “virginity control,” issuing “virginity certificates” and or performing surgeries to restore the hymen.

The World Health Organization, which called for such medical practices to be banned in 2018, has said that the above hold no scientific grounding and violate the sexual integrity of women.

"These proposals aim to make these acts punishable and to allow their perpetrators to be convicted, which is not the case at the moment," Socialstyrelsen told AFP.

What is 'virginity testing'?

“So-called ‘virginity testing’ – also often referred to as hymen, ‘two-finger’ or per vaginal examination – is a gynecological inspection of female genitalia carried out in the false belief that it can reliably determine whether a woman or girl has had vaginal intercourse,” according to the United Nations. “The practice is a long-standing tradition documented in at least 20 countries, spanning all regions of the world. Women and girls are often forced to undergo virginity testing for various reasons, including requests from parents or potential partners to establish marriage eligibility or even from potential employers.”

"What particularly characterizes honor-related oppression is its collective aspect, where the sexuality of a woman is perceived as a matter concerning the whole family," said Sweden's Equality Minister Nina Larsson.

"This constitutes a serious violation of the personal integrity of women and young girls," she told a news conference on April 22.

The new legislation could come into force as soon as December, 2025.