BBC puts Gaza documentary on hold amid Hamas link scandal - report

BBC's new Gaza documentary put on "indefinite" hold until a controversial Hamas-linked film is finished being reviewed, according to a report in the Telegraph last week.

The Gaza documentary that was set to air in February is titled, for the time being, Gaza: Medics Under Fire, following doctors and healthcare workers in the war zone.

The production company behind the latest documentary, Basement Films, is run by Ben de Pear, a former editor at Channel 4 News, the Telegraph added.

The company reportedly expressed frustration that the documentary could be affected by the scandal.

A BBC spokesperson commented that the documentary will be shown "as soon as possible," the Telegraph stated.

"This documentary is a powerful piece of reporting, and we will broadcast it as soon as possible. We have taken an editorial decision not to do so while we have an ongoing review into a previous documentary," the BBC's statement continued

The previous documentary in question, Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone, caused backlash after it was discovered that a previous Gaza-themed documentary had been narrated by the son of a Hamas government minister, Abdullah al-Yazouri.

The BBC has since announced an internal investigation and removed the film from iPlayer.

The review into Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone will consider all the misconduct and errors involved with the documentary, including the £790 payment made to the Hamas Minister's family.

Major fallout over Hamas oversight

"BBC insider claimed the fallout from the first film had left bosses 'terrified' of showing anything about Gaza, but that others were reportedly relieved that it had been held back," according to The Times.

"On Saturday, Dr Shah also suggested the corporation’s wider reporting on the Israel-Gaza conflict would now be reviewed," said The Telegraph.