Spain to propose UN action on Gaza blockade at Arab League Summit - report

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the only European leader invited to the 34th Arab League Summit held in Baghdad, addressed the situation in Gaza during his speech on Saturday, according to Spanish newspaper El País, announcing that Spain will submit two proposals to the UN General Assembly.

The first is a request that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issue a rule on whether or not Israel is complying with its international obligations regarding humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

The second is asking the International Criminal Court (ICC) to rule on Israel’s international responsibility in Gaza, the Spanish source added.

He reportedly described a “grave humanitarian crisis” caused by the blockade imposed by Israel on the entry of humanitarian aid since March 2, which, he said, has placed hundreds of thousands of people at risk of famine. “Palestine is bleeding before our eyes,” Sánchez stated.

Spanish ambassador received formal reprimand after PM says Israel 'committing genocide'

The Spanish Ambassador to Israel Ana Salomon was summoned in May for a formal reprimand at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a joint news conference with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain April 26, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA)

This followed Sánchez's statement saying, “We will not engage in trade with a country committing genocide.”