Danon accuses UN aid chief of weaponizing the word 'genocide' against Israel

Israel on Friday blasted the United Nations aid chief for asking the UN Security Council if it would act to "prevent genocide" in the Gaza Strip, where experts say famine looms after Israel blocked aid deliveries to the Palestinian enclave 75 days ago.

While briefing the 15-member body earlier this week, UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said: "Will you act – decisively – to prevent genocide and to ensure respect for international humanitarian law?"

'Utterly inappropriate and deeply irresponsible'

In a letter to Fletcher on Friday, Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon accused him of delivering "a political sermon" and weaponizing the word genocide against Israel, questioning under what authority he made what Israel viewed as an accusation.

"You had the audacity, in your capacity as a senior UN official, to stand before the Security Council and invoke the charge of genocide without evidence, mandate, or restraint," he wrote. "It was an utterly inappropriate and deeply irresponsible statement that shattered any notion of neutrality." Palestinians make their way with belongings as they fled their homes, after Israeli air strikes, in the northern Gaza Strip May 16, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa)

A spokesperson for Fletcher did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

Under international law, genocide is an intent to destroy, in whole or part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group. This includes through killings, serious bodily or mental harm and inflicting conditions calculated to bring about physical destruction.

The war in Gaza was triggered on October 7, 2023, when Palestinian terrorists Hamas killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and took some 250 hostages.

Israel has accused Hamas of stealing aid, which the group denies, and has blocked all aid to Gaza since March 2, demanding Hamas release all remaining hostages.

A global hunger monitor warned on Monday that half a million people face starvation - about a quarter of the population in the enclave.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that "a lot of people are starving in Gaza."