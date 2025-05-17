Authorities block German far-right nationals from flying to Milan neo-Nazi conference

One member of the group had reportedly been photographed performing the 'White Power' symbol at the airport.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A demonstrator gestures, what is believed to symbolise "WP" for 'white power', at a right-wing protest at Friedrichshain district in Berlin, Germany, March 22, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)
A demonstrator gestures, what is believed to symbolise "WP" for 'white power', at a right-wing protest at Friedrichshain district in Berlin, Germany, March 22, 2025.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)

German authorities blocked eight people, six men and two women, from flying to Milan on Thursday for a European neo-Nazi conference, BILD reported on Saturday.

The party reportedly planned on attending the Remigration Summit hosted by members of the Identitarian Movement.

Authorities claimed to have blocked the travel plans as the Germans’ attendance could threaten the country’s national image.

The summit’s X/Twitter page claimed that the group of Germans had managed to attend the conference despite the attempted block, after taking advantage of the same open borders that the group was condemning. 

What is the Identitarian Movement?

The Identitarians are a growing ethnocultural transnational movement that originated in France and Italy.

It has also spread into southern, central, and northern Europe, according to political scientist José Pedro Zúquete's publication The Identitarians: The Movement against Globalism and Islam in Europe.

The group focuses its efforts on fighting against immigration, particularly Islamic immigration to Europe.

The term 're-migration' was coined by Martin Sellner, the head of the Identitarian Movement in Europe, who champions the mass deportation of migrants from Europe.



