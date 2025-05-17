Trump not frustrated with Netanyahu, says Gulf leaders to help rebuild Gaza

US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he is not frustrated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite recent reports of tension between the two leaders.

His comments came during an interview with Fox News, following his visit to several Gulf states—a tour that notably did not include a stop in Israel.

Trump addressed the ongoing war in Gaza and emphasized the significance of the October 7 attacks, describing the day as "one of the most violent in the history of the world." He said Netanyahu is dealing with a difficult situation and referred to the prime minister as "an angry man" who has been "hurt badly" by the events of October 7. He added that Netanyahu has "fought hard and bravely."

Trump reiterated his longstanding claim that the October 7 attacks would not have occurred during his administration. He blamed the Biden administration’s decision to lift sanctions on Iran for enabling Tehran to financially support terrorist organizations, including Hamas.

“Iran had no money. They were stone-cold broke, and they weren’t giving money to Hamas,” Trump said, arguing that the current situation stems directly from this shift in US policy. US PRESIDENT Donald Trump holds a soccer ball as he attends an event with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, also with the participation of FIFA president Gianni Infantino (not pictured), in Lusail, Qatar, on Wednesday. More than any other country, Israel was hit this week by Trumpian whiplash, (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

Commenting on the future of the Gaza Strip, Trump repeated his view that the territory is dysfunctional and suggested it should become a “freedom zone,” citing the recurring cycles of violence and Hamas's continued presence.

Gulf states to likely play a role in shaping Gaza's future

Asked whether the Gulf states would be involved in Gaza’s rehabilitation, Trump said that all of the leaders he met during his regional tour would likely play a role in shaping Gaza’s future.

Trump met with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, as well as Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Trump visited Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar on his Middle East tour.