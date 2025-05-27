Proposal requiring classroom displays of Ten Commandments passes Texas House

A bill requiring classroom displays of the Ten Commandments in public schools passed the Texas House on Sunday.

The 82-46 vote sends the proposal back to the Senate before it goes to Gov. Greg Abbott. Lawmakers in the House amended the legislation Sunday to include a provision saying the state attorney general must defend public schools in any lawsuits that arise out of the proposal. Taxpayers would foot the bill if litigation results from the law.

The underlying measure is among Republicans’ efforts this session to expand religion in public classrooms. Lawmakers voted Friday to send a bill to Abbott allowing prayer time in public schools.

State Rep. Candy Noble, R-Lucas, told colleagues during Saturday’s debate that the Ten Commandments are foundational to America and its educational and judicial systems.

“Nothing is more deeply rooted in the fabric of our American tradition of education than the Ten Commandments,” Noble said. “The very way we treat others as a society comes from the principles found in the Ten Commandments.” The Texas State Capitol photographed on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 in Austin. (credit: Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Members spent more than two-and-a-half hours debating the Ten Commandments bill, with Democrats raising concerns about the state endorsing a particular faith and teachers having to explain to students references to adultery and slavery.

State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, said one commandment would convey to Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh students that their religion is inferior because it says, “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.”

“If the goal of this bill is to create a whole new generation of Christians, I think this bill will do the opposite,” said Talarico, a seminary student. “I think this bill will create a whole new generation of atheists who think our religion is more about power than love.”

Texas’ effort to require the Ten Commandments in public schools mirrors the law Louisiana passed last year. Federal courts have blocked it from taking effect, and members from both parties have said a lawsuit over Texas’ proposal is likely. The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday deadlocked in a case that effectively blocked the creation of the country’s first public religious charter school in Oklahoma.

But some Texas Republicans have said a 2022 Supreme Court case paved the way for the Ten Commandments bill to become law in this state. In that case, the high court ruled that a public school football coach’s midfield prayer after games was protected by the First Amendment.

Under Texas’ proposal, public schools must conspicuously display a 16-by-20-inch durable poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments in every classroom. The text of the display must be legible so anyone with average vision could read it from inside the classroom.

Schools without enough displays would have to accept any private donations that met the requirements. They could also purchase displays with district funds.

Democrats unsuccessfully proposed 15 amendments to alter the bill Saturday, including efforts to display alternate versions of the Ten Commandments, require parental consent or notification of the policy change before the school year, remove references to slavery, provide a portal for teachers to offer real-time feedback for analysis and legislative recommendations, and allow school boards to vote on whether to adopt the policy.

“I would not want to curse our local school boards with having to have this debate,” Noble said. “In fact, I think that is our job to make these kinds of decisions to save them from having to have those kinds of debates.”

On Friday, the House approved a proposal protecting school employees’ right to engage in religious speech or prayer while on duty. Over the holiday weekend, the chamber is expected to vote on a bill that would allow religious groups to use public schools and state college facilities to host events — such as worship, services, sermons and assemblies.

In 2023, Texas approved allowing chaplains to counsel in public schools.

On Saturday, Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin, lamented that parents will be blindsided by the policy, and Rep. John Bryant, D-Dallas, said the Legislature is creating an “impossible burden” for public school teachers. Other Democrats framed the proposal as a purely political move that has nothing to do with education.

“Posting religious texts without context doesn’t teach history,” Rep. Vince Perez, D-El Paso, said. “It risks promoting one religion over others, something our Constitution forbids. … If we adopt the original version of this bill, legal challenges are inevitable, and taxpayers will bear the expense.”

Talarico attempted to delay Saturday’s debate by requesting the bill’s consideration be postponed to fall in line with one of the Ten Commandments to remember the Sabbath. Noble acknowledged Saturday and Sunday are the days of the Jewish and Christian Sabbath, respectively.

Talarico stalled action on the bill Wednesday, delaying the House vote until this weekend.

“Part of keeping the Sabbath holy is not working on the Sabbath,” Talarico said. “Would you be willing to postpone your bill so that we’re not breaking the Ten Commandments by working on the Jewish or Christian Sabbath?”

“I love that you said that because if we had not had your point of order the other day, we would have actually already completed that,” Noble retorted to applause from colleagues.