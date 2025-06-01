Hundreds of west African migrants returned from Tunisia through IOM program

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced Saturday that it helped 379 undocumented migrants return from Tunisia to their home countries earlier this week, part of its ongoing effort to manage migration through voluntary repatriation.

The returns took place on Tuesday and Thursday, involving 146 people from Gambia, 167 from Guinea, and another 66 from Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Sierra Leone, according to an IOM statement. The operation was conducted in coordination with Tunisian authorities under the IOM’s Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration program, which aims to facilitate safe, humane, and voluntary returns for migrants seeking to go back to their countries of origin.

“These actions are part of the Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration program, carried out by the IOM in close coordination with Tunisian authorities to ensure safe and dignified returns,” the organization said.

Since the start of 2025, more than 3,500 people have been repatriated through the program, which also offers reintegration support after return, including job training and financial assistance.

A key departure point for migrants across sub-Saharan Africa

Tunisia has become a key departure point for migrants from across sub-Saharan Africa seeking to reach Europe by sea. The Central Mediterranean route, considered one of the most dangerous in the world, continues to see a high number of attempted crossings, often in overcrowded or unseaworthy boats. Sub-Saharan African migrants sit at a field where they live, in Jebiniana, Tunisia September 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI)

European governments have increased cooperation with North African countries in recent years to stem the flow of irregular migration, while human rights organizations have raised concerns about the conditions faced by migrants in transit countries.