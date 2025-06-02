German Jewish educator who saved children from Holocaust to be subject of animated documentary

Alfred “Fredy” Hirsch, a gay German Jewish prisoner who led children's programming in Terezin and Auschwitz, will be the subject of an animated documentary, a statement from Variety said on Wednesday.

"The film will bring to life the magical world that Hirsch created for Jewish children, first in Prague under the Nuremberg Laws, and later as a prisoner in the concentration camps of Terezin and Auschwitz," the statement reads.

Google Doodle celebrated Hirsch in a special feature in 2021.

British artist and filmmaker Tom C J Brown will direct the documentary. C J Brown is best known for his short films, including Christopher at Sea.

The Fredy Hirsch Story, will feature original research conducted by Jody Becker, a New York Times editor, who first uncovered Hirsch's story in the early 1990s as a Prague-based reporter, the statement said. Historic audio interviews of Holocaust survivors will also be included. AT THE commemoration ceremony are, from left, Aachen Mayor Marcel Philipp, survivors Evelina Merowa (who lives in Prague), Dita Kraus (who lives in Netanya) and Hans Gaertner (Prague), Rachel Masel (Fredy Hirsch’s niece, who lives in Kiryat Ono) and Aachen Jewish Community chairman Dr. Robert Neugrö (credit: COURTESY CITY OF AACHEN)

"It's an extraordinary privilege to bring Fredy's story to life, and animation provides a unique opportunity to portray this larger-than-life personality on the silver screen," Brown said. "Fredy understood the importance of more than just basic necessities for the children under his care; he believed in surrounding them with poetry."

Brown said he saw it as "his mission to protect the children, to bring them art, music, and song, and to create a world of imagination and wonder."

Hirsch's niece Rachel Masel will consult on the project.

Call Me By Your Name producing team will back the documentary

The documentary will reunite the producing team behind Call Me By Your Name, including Emilie Georges and Naima Abed of the production company Paradise City, Peter Spears through his company Cor Cordium, and Emmy-nominated producer Maor Azran.

"We have been deeply moved by discovering this story, unknown to us," say Georges and Abed.

"Falling in love with Tom CJ Brown's work, we know he possesses the ability to convey the sophisticated language and subtle poetry necessary to translate this profoundly human tale onto the screen. We're thrilled to collaborate again with Peter Spears and to contribute to craft this beautiful film for audiences worldwide."