Portuguese police to launch new search for Madeleine McCann, CNN Portugal reports

Portuguese police are to search again an area around Praia da Luz, the civil parish in the southern Algarve region where British three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007, CNN Portugal reported on Monday.

The network said the search starting on Tuesday had been requested by German authorities, who in 2022 formally identified German national Christian Brueckner as an official suspect in McCann's disappearance.

Portugal's investigative Judicial Police declined to comment.

The fate of Madeleine McCann

German police said in June 2020 that McCann was assumed dead and that Brueckner was likely responsible. Brueckner has denied any involvement and has not been charged with any crime related to the case.

The search for traces of the child's body will focus on an area between Praia da Luz and one of the houses where Brueckner lived when McCann disappeared 18 years ago.

The last search for McCann was carried out in May 2023, when the police combed an inland reservoir in the Algarve but did not find anything.