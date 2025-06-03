France won't recognize Palestinian state at upcoming conference, Macron adviser tells 'Post'

France will not recognize a Palestinian state at an upcoming conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

Amid heightened tensions between Jerusalem and Paris, Anne-Claire Legendre, Senior Advisor to Macron on Middle East Affairs, and Romaric Roignan, Director of the Middle East Department at the French Foreign Ministry, arrived in Israel for meetings with Israeli officials.

Their visit comes ahead of the June conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, which aims to advance the implementation of the two-state solution.

Israeli officials claim that the conference, set to take place in approximately two weeks, is intended to promote unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, a claim France firmly denies.

“The primary goal of the document expected to emerge from the June conference is to formulate a broadly shared international vision for disarming Hamas, securing the release of all hostages, reforming the Palestinian Authority, and planning for the day after, including through the prospect of a two-state solution,” Legendre told the Post. She added emphatically, “The June conference is not focused on recognizing a Palestinian state.” Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Beirut, Lebanon, May 22, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Despite these assurances, suspicions persist in Israel that France’s statements are meant to placate concerns while quietly advancing the issue of unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state behind the scenes.

Macron hints he would recognize Palestinian state, prompting pushback from Israel, US

Last month, Macron announced that France might recognize a Palestinian state in June, prompting sharp criticism from senior Israeli and American officials. “The French President is waging a crusade against Israel,” a source in Israel's Foreign Ministry charged last week.

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee also criticized Macron, stating, “If France is so determined to see a Palestinian state, I have a suggestion for them: give them a piece of the French Riviera.”

Against this backdrop, Arab states are urging France to recognize a Palestinian state. However, it remains unclear how many countries will decide to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN event or the level of leadership that will attend.