Canada quietly opens investigation into possible war crimes in Israel-Hamas war - report

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Canada's federal police, confirmed that they have launched a war crimes investigation connected to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, but is revealing little about its scope or objectives, The Toronto Star reported on Monday.

The probe, which began quietly in early 2024, has not been publicly promoted - an approach that contrasts sharply with Canada's investigative response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The probe is part of the RCMP's "structural investigations," which fall under Canada's Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Program, and are supported by the Justice Department, Canada Border Services Agency, and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, according to The Star.

"The program is intended to deny safe haven to war criminals and seek accountability for alleged atrocities," the Justice Department told The Star.

Despite confirming the investigation to The Star, the RCMP has refused to disclose the reasons for launching the probe or what specific incidents it is examining. In a written response, the RCMP stated it considers allegations from "all parties involved with impartiality," and said no further information would be provided at this time in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. IDF soldiers approach the building where former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was hiding before his death in Rafah, Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Investigation receives no formal announcement, public engagement

Unlike the agency's Ukraine-related war crimes probe - which included a public hotline, media interviews, airport signage, and online outreach - the Israel-Hamas war investigation has received no formal announcement or public engagement campaign.

Structural investigations such as this one are described as wide-ranging, fact-finding efforts that focus on alleged crimes committed during a particular conflict. These investigations rarely lead to criminal trials in Canadian courts but are designed to address a particular conflict. These investigations rarely lead to criminal trials in Canadian courts but are designed to preserve evidence and share findings with other authorities when appropriate.

The launch of the RCMP's probe comes amid intensifying political friction between Canada and Israel. In recent months, Canada joined the United Kingdom and France in condemning the expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza and threatening targeted sanctions. Ottawa has also publicly opposed Israel's proposed authorization of new settlements in the West Bank and criticized ongoing restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to a recent Justice Department statement, structural investigations may be initiated when there is evidence of war crimes and a sizeable immigrant community in Canada that could potentially provide testimony or evidence.

While the RCMP has publicized investigations into other global conflicts - including crimes against the Yazidi population in Syria and the war in Ukraine - it has not offered similar transparency or outreach regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

Independent UN reports have accused both Hamas and Israel of committing war crimes since the beginning of the war. Nonetheless, the RCMP has reiterated that every investigation requires a tailored approach and techniques that cannot be universally applied.