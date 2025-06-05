FBI discovers weapons, explosives, Nazi paraphernalia in Washington home

The FBI discovered a weapons cache and Nazi paraphernalia inside a home in Washington state during a raid, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Derek Sanders, the sheriff of Thurston County, explained on Facebook that the US Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) contacted his office for help with executing a search warrant at an address in Lacey, Washington.

He explained that the warrant was related to an investigation into a violent robbery and the theft of military weaponry and armor.

The US Attorney’s Office statement said in a statement to the Associated Press that, “the search warrant related to an Army CID and FBI investigation into an assault Sunday at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, just north of Olympia.”

Suspects involved in 'Nazi White Nationalist efforts'

According to Sanders, the suspects identified in the case “were actively involved in Nazi White Nationalist efforts.” FBI raid uncovers weapons and Nazi paraphernalia in Washington state. (credit: FACEBOOK SCREENSHOT, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

He wrote in his post that an FBI SWAT team executed the warrant, and 35 firearms were seized along with grenade launches, explosives, body armor, ammunition, and ballistic helmets surrounded by Nazi paraphernalia.

Sanders concluded that two suspects were arrested and booked on firearm-related charges, with additional federal charges expected to be filed at the end of the federal investigation.