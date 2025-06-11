London-based Hamas operative linked with org. behind Greta Thunberg's Madleen vessel - Telegraph
Zaher Birawi describes himself as a key member of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.
Zaher Birawi, who has been designated by Israel as a Hamas operative, has emerged as a key member of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, British newspaper The Telegraph reported on Monday.
Birawi, a Palestinian-British journalist, describes himself as a founding member of the coalition, which was behind the journey of the Gaza aid vessel, the Madleen. The boat attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, until it was seized in international waters on Monday morning by the IDF, who detained the 12 activists onboard. Birawi attended the launch of the Madleen from Sicily, livestreaming the event.
Israel has begun deporting the activists onboard the Madleen, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.
Both the Israeli Knesset and UK Parliament have previously named Birawi for alleged Hamas ties, says the Telegraph.
“He is listed as a trustee of a UK-registered charity, Education Aid for Palestinians, and publicly available video shows him hosting a 2019 event in London titled Understanding Hamas," British Labour MP Christian Wakeford told the House of Commons in October 2023.
Birawi has been photographed with Ismail HaniyehThe journalist has also been photographed with former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed by an airstrike on Gaza in July 2024.
Birawi denies any connection to illegal acts within the scope of terror-linked crimes.
In 2021, he won a legal case against a financial database that incorrectly placed him on a terrorism list.
"There has never been any legal sentence passed against me by any official authority in any state anywhere in the world, and that never have I been found to have been involved in any illegal acts which could be deemed within the scope of terrorism crimes,” Birawi was quoted as saying at the time, reports the Telegraph.