Jewish actor Mandy Patinkin praises Mamdani as ‘best NYC mayor imaginable’
The remarks fit Patinkin’s long record of left-leaning activism on Israel, including a 2020 New Israel Fund video opposing West Bank annexation.
ACTOR Mandy Patinkin sent out a rewriting of the ‘Al Het’ prayer: ‘Not in our name – bombing and destroying entire cities. Not in our name – continued and eternal occupation. Not in our name – the shredding of Israeli democracy.’(photo credit: Mark Blinch/Reuters)ByJERUSALEM POST STAFFUpdated: