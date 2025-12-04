Netanyahu says he’ll visit New York City despite mayor-elect Mamdani's threat to arrest him When asked whether Netanyahu was willing to test whether Mamdani would follow through on the arrest threat, Netanyahu suggested Sorkin “wait and see.”

Andrew Ross Sorkin interviews Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu remotely onstage during The New York Times DealBook Summit 2025 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. ( photo credit : David Dee Delgado/Getty Images )