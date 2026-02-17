The Jerusalem Post originally reported that the staffer was hired by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani. We cannot confirm that he was appointed by Mamdani, but we can confirm that he has been employed with the New York Health Department since at least 2015.

A veteran New York City Health Department staffer wished for all Israelis to be wiped off the Earth in a resurfaced X/Twitter post, Jewish watchdog group Canary Mission revealed on Monday.

Community Engagement Training Specialist Achmat Akkad, who has worked in the city's health department since 2015, called for the eradication of Israelis on the social media platform, claiming that “one Israeli left in this world would be one too many!"

Among the other publications revealed by Canary Mission was a deleted November 10, 2021, post in which Akkad threatened that “Jews that don’t support apartheid are safe. Zionists aren’t!”

“Israel exists by sacrificing the blood of Black and brown people as an offering to white supremacy,” he said in another.

A year ago, Akkad also claimed that Zionists “are behind the attacks, far right parties being elected across the world, attacks on free speech, the wars in MENA, the dehumanization of Muslims, and an increase in police power."

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers a speech to members of the New York State Nurses Association union, next to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), during a picket outside Mount Sinai West in New York City, US, January 20, 2026. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

According to Canary Mission, Akkad, who since 2025 has used the X handle @BlackIntifada, was arrested at an anti-Israel protest in 2024.

Akkad predates NYC Mayor Mamdani

Notably, Akkad predates NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani. He has worked as a Community Engagement Training Specialist since 2017. The appointment comes amidst backlash following the establishment of the “Global Oppression and Public Health Working Group” under Mamdani’s administration.

The group, whose goal is to explore how global oppression affects the well-being of certain communities in the city, has been criticized for focusing on international politics rather than core public health responsibilities, according to The Algemeiner, a NYC-based newspaper covering Jewish affairs.

The New York Post reported that its participants, who often accuse Israel of genocide in Gaza, would meet "in the middle of the workday Tuesday at the agency's headquarters in Long Island City and remotely," while thousands of cases of flu and RSV spread across the five boroughs.

On Thursday, City Council Speaker Julie Menin called for a probe into the Department of Health over its “Global Oppression Working Group," alleging that taxpayer funds were being misused.