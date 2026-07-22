New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani admitted that his administration does not have the authority to execute the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video statement released by the mayor’s office on Wednesday.

In the statement, titled “Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal,” Mamdani reiterated accusations that Netanyahu was responsible for an alleged “genocide against the Palestinian people” and the blocking of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“He is responsible for the killing of more than 73,000 people. For the maiming of tens of thousands of children,” Mamdani claimed.

He also claimed that Netanyahu was responsible for violations of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, neglecting to mention the Palestinian terrorist organization’s ceasefire breaches of the October 7 massacre.

“Anyone, with their eyes, with their heart, with their conscience, should recognize the devastation he has wrought and understand that he belongs before a court of law,” he continued, attributing the issuing of the ICC warrant to the alleged human rights violations he accused Netanyahu of perpetuating.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani delivers his 100 Days Address, a speech dedicated to outline the progress made on his core campaign promises since taking office, in Queens, New York City, US, April 12, 2026. (credit: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo)

Mamdani acknowledged only federal government has power to execute ICC warrant

Mamdani, who previously expressed intent to arrest Netanyahu if his administration had the authority to do so, stated that he has “reviewed every avenue available” to determine whether the city could execute the warrant if Netanyahu were to visit.

“It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant,” he lamented.

Mamdani proceeded to urge the US to join the ICC and execute the warrant, recognizing that only the federal government would have the power to arrest Netanyahu.

Still, he asserted that Netanyahu “is not welcome in New York City.”

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon decried Mamdani’s statement as blood libel, accusing the mayor of serving Hamas rather than the New Yorkers he was elected to represent.

“Zohran Mamdani, ENOUGH. Enough with the blood libels. Enough with the attacks on Jewish organizations,” Danon proclaimed, urging Mamdani to “do your job.”