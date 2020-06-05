The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients

Eight patients were on mechanical ventilation when they were put on Calquence, and four of them could be discharged, though one died of pulmonary embolism.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 5, 2020 21:05
The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on a medication package in a pharmacy in London April 28, 2014 (photo credit: STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS)
The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on a medication package in a pharmacy in London April 28, 2014
(photo credit: STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS)
AstraZeneca's cancer drug Calquence has shown initial signs of helping hospitalized COVID-19 patients get through the worst of the disease, as researchers scramble to repurpose existing treatments to help fight the deadly infection.
Results from the preliminary research involving 19 patients, which was backed by the United States National Institutes of Health, encouraged the British drugmaker to explore the drug's new use in a wider clinical trial announced in April.
Eleven patients had been on oxygen when they started the 10-14 day Calquence course and eight of them could afterwards be discharged, breathing independently, according to results in a paper co-authored by Astra's head of oncology research, Jose Baselga.
Eight patients were on mechanical ventilation when they were put on Calquence, and four of them could be discharged, though one died of pulmonary embolism.
"These patients were in a very unstable situation, they would have had a dire prognosis ... Within one to three days the majority of these patients got better in terms of ventilation and oxygen needs," Astra's Baselga told Reuters.
Severe cases of COVID-19 are believed to be triggered by an over-reaction of the immune system known as cytokine storm and initial research has brought Calquence, and other drugs that suppress certain elements of the immune system, into play.
Autoimmune disease drugs that are being tested for their ability to quell the cytokine storm include Regeneron and Sanofi's Kevzara, Roche's Actemra as well as Morphosys and GlaxoSmithKline's otilimab.
In its approved use, Calquence competes with AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s established treatment Imbruvica as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a common type of adult leukemia.


Tags drugs Coronavirus COVID-19
