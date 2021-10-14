The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

At Dubai's Expo 2020, Afghan wants people to rediscover troubled homeland

Mohammed Omer Rahimy has lived in Austria since fleeing Afghanistan in 1978 when the then-president was killed in a communist coup that spiralled into decades of nationwide violence and bloodshed.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 14, 2021 15:51
Afghan men walk at a mosque in Herat, Afghanistan September 10, 2021. (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
Afghan men walk at a mosque in Herat, Afghanistan September 10, 2021.
(photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
An Afghan who fled his country over 40 years ago has stepped in to rescue Afghanistan's exhibition at the Dubai world fair after the Taliban takeover in his homeland in August scuttled official Afghan participation in the mega cultural extravaganza.
The 62-year-old, Vienna-based antiques dealer gathered up his family collection of Afghan artefacts, including carpets, daggers and jewellery, to fill the Afghan pavilion that had remained shut when Expo 2020 opened on Oct. 1.
"As an Afghan this was a duty for me," said Mohammed Omer Rahimy, who for years has taken the family collection to exhibitions around the world to promote Afghan culture.
"We feel very happy that Afghanistan's exhibition is open."
US MARINES fill sandbags on the frontlines of a Marine Corps base in southern Afghanistan. (credit: JIM HOLLANDER/REUTERS)US MARINES fill sandbags on the frontlines of a Marine Corps base in southern Afghanistan. (credit: JIM HOLLANDER/REUTERS)
The tri-colour flag of Afghanistan flutters at the Dubai fairgrounds, while the white flag used by its new Taliban rulers is absent, symbolic of the challenges facing the hardline Islamist movement in gaining international recognition.
Rahimy has lived in Austria since fleeing Afghanistan in 1978 when the then-president was killed in a communist coup that spiralled into decades of nationwide violence and bloodshed.
He and relatives joining him in Dubai paid the cost of transporting the artefacts that now comprise the Afghan exhibition, among 191 other countries at the six-month world fair.
Images of the Hazrat Ali Mazar mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif and the Band-e Amir National Park in Bamyan Province adorn the walls of the Afghan pavilion, also decked in hand-woven carpets and traditional clothing.
Rahimy said the exhibition represents all Afghans and hopes the intricate jewellery, daggers, pottery and lamps will teach visitors about the culture of his homeland.
"It is in my blood. All those items you see are very precious to me," he said, adding that he hopes he can bring musicians from Afghanistan to perform during the world fair.
However commercial flights to Afghanistan have been suspended for months due to security concerns. Some visitors were not expecting to find Afghanistan at the Expo.
"I am surprised because of the political situation in Afghanistan," said 59-year-old Alka Goyal from Bhopal in India.
Though organisers say the Expo is apolitical, the fair is used by governments to promote their nations as tourist destinations, to attract investment and project soft power.
Rahimy's eyes well up with tears when asked about the uncertainty and turmoil facing Afghanistan, where a mounting economic crisis is adding to disquiet about the radical Taliban's return to power after 20 years.
"I love my people and my country, I hope peace and stability are restored in Afghanistan as soon as possible," he said. 


Tags Dubai afghanistan Expo 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Time to focus on investing in Israel's Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by