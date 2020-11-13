The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
At least seven dead, 140 rescued in North Carolina flooding

Roads are closed and flash flood warnings are in effect across the state as what WCNC's chief meteorologist Brad Panovich calls "record-shattering" rains pound the area.

By EVE YOUNG  
NOVEMBER 13, 2020 08:05
Water from Neuse River starts flooding houses as the Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina, U.S., September 13, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)
Water from Neuse River starts flooding houses as the Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina, U.S., September 13, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)
At least seven people have died as heavy rains caused flash floods in North Carolina Thursday, according to The New York Times. Over 140 people have needed to be rescued, according to the Charlotte Observer. The rains and flooding also caused widespread power outages and property damage, according to WCNC Charlotte.
Four people died, two are missing and dozens of campers were rescued after being trapped by rising waters at the Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander county, the Weather Channel reported. The search for those missing ended Thursday evening and will resume early Friday, officials told the Charlotte Observer.
One person was killed as their car ran off the road and into water, also in Alexander County, and two were killed after hydroplaning and crashing their car in Statesville.
The extreme weather caused a bridge to collapse as FOX 43 Charlotte were filming in the area. The incident was caught live on air, and later tweeted by the news station.

Some 143 people were evacuated from a charter school in Charlotte, and emergency services tweeted video of the flooded area.
Roads are closed and flash flood warnings are in effect across the state as what WCNC's chief meteorologist Brad Panovich calls "record-shattering" rains pound the area.


