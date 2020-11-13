At least seven dead, 140 rescued in North Carolina flooding

At least seven people have died as heavy rains caused flash floods in North Carolina Thursday, according to The New York Times. Over 140 people have needed to be rescued, according to the Charlotte Observer. The rains and flooding also caused widespread power outages and property damage, according to WCNC Charlotte. Four people died, two are missing and dozens of campers were rescued after being trapped by rising waters at the Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander county, the Weather Channel reported. The search for those missing ended Thursday evening and will resume early Friday, officials told the Charlotte Observer. One person was killed as their car ran off the road and into water, also in Alexander County, and two were killed after hydroplaning and crashing their car in Statesville. The extreme weather caused a bridge to collapse as FOX 43 Charlotte were filming in the area. The incident was caught live on air, and later tweeted by the news station.
Some 143 people were evacuated from a charter school in Charlotte, and emergency services tweeted video of the flooded area.
CLOSE CALL! A bridge in Alexander County collapsed live on-air. Flooding rains have brought dangerous conditions across the western Carolinas. Please stay safe, everyone! @AmberFOX46MORE: https://t.co/2T6IQRzMqn— FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) November 12, 2020
PHOTO GALLERY: https://t.co/vntMgmQkIk pic.twitter.com/J9HO7hjXiM
Roads are closed and flash flood warnings are in effect across the state as what WCNC's chief meteorologist Brad Panovich calls "record-shattering" rains pound the area.CFD Units are currently on scene in the 9500 Block of David Taylor Dr; heavy flooding has lead to the evacuation of a Charter School; no injuries at this time; 143 persons have been rescued pic.twitter.com/ltDWL2CF4F— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 12, 2020
RECORD SHATTERING RAIN EVENT TODAY— Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) November 12, 2020
4.25"
Record for the Date 11/12 (Old Record 1.78" 2006)
Wettest November Day on Record (3.26" 1985)
13th Wettest Calendar Day all Time 1978-2020 #cltwx #ncwx #wcnc #flood pic.twitter.com/w4zMlIq8of