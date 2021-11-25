The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Australia introduces contentious religious anti-discrimination bill

The legislation would allow faith-based groups to prioritize hiring and enrolling people of their religion.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 08:39
Australia on Thursday introduced contentious religious anti-discrimination legislation to parliament that if approved would allow faith-based organizations to prioritize the hiring and enrolment of people from their faith.
Religious freedom has been in the spotlight in Australia since same-sex marriage was legalized in 2017.
In a move seen as targeting religious voters with an election just months away, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the legislation would protect people who express their religious faith outside of the workplace as long as it did not cause financial damage to their employer.
"People should not be canceled or persecuted or vilified because their beliefs are different from someone else's," said Morrison, a devout Pentecostal Christian, while introducing the bill in the parliament's lower house.
Morrison said the legislation would also protect Australians who make "statements of belief" from discrimination laws, but only if those statements do not "threaten, intimidate, harass or vilify a person or group."
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the INPEX Gala Dinner in Darwin, Australia November 16, 2018 (credit: DAVID MOIR/POOL VIA REUTERS)Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the INPEX Gala Dinner in Darwin, Australia November 16, 2018 (credit: DAVID MOIR/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Australia's existing Sex Discrimination Act allows schools to expel students or sack teachers for being gay. Morrison pledged in 2018 to reform the legislation.
LGBT groups support reforming the Act but have criticized the new bill saying it would enable discrimination against gay students and teachers as it permits prioritizing the hiring and enrolment of people based on faith.
"It will wind back hard-fought protections for women, people with disability, LGBTIQ+ people, and even people of faith," said Anna Brown, chief executive of the representative body, Equality Australia.
The bill has also divided the parliament, with some conservative government lawmakers threatening to vote against the legislation until Morrison moves to abolish state mandates requiring COVID-19 vaccines.
The legislation is expected to be put to a vote next week in the lower house, but it is far from guaranteed to pass into law. The bill is expected to be reviewed before being voted on in the upper house Senate sometime in 2022-23.
Australia's parliament is in its last sitting fortnight for the year and Morrison could call an election before it resumes in 2022. Morrison must return to the polls by May 2022. 


Tags australia religion discrimination
