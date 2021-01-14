"Millions in business for the Holocaust denier regime in Iran and Linzer torte for Holocaust survivors in Israel - that sums up Austrian politics very well. As long as Austrian companies are able to keep the regime in Iran alive with political support, the statements [from politicians] about the fight against antisemitism are not to be taken seriously,” said Stefan Grigat, the academic director for Stop the Bomb, which seeks to stop the Iranian regime’s illicit nuclear weapons program.

Linzer torte is a type of Austrian pastry. Days after Stanek’s visit with Iran’s ambassador, Thomas Stelzer, the state governor of the Upper Austria, sent a piece of “Original Linzer Torte” to Holocaust survivors in Israel.

Grigat added that “Those who do business with the Ayatollahs finance the Iranian nuclear weapons program and the threats of annihilation against Israel."

Wolfgang Stanek met with Iran’s ambassador to Austria, Abbas Bagherpour Ardekani, to expand business deals, according to Stop the Bomb. The NGO advocates strong sanctions against Iran’s regime. The organization termed said Stanek is building business relations with an “antisemitic terror regime.”

The US State Departments under both the Obama and Trump administrations have classified Iran’s regime as the leading international state-sponsor of terrorism. US State Department officials have also said Iran's regime is the top state-sponsor of Holocaust denial and antisemitism.

Iran’s embassy in Vienna played a role in the plot to blow up an Iranian dissident conference in 2018 in Paris.

Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat serving as third counsellor at the country's embassy in Vienna, was charged with delivering explosives to a Belgium couple to blow up the conference.

The Vienna-based branch of the NGO Stop the Bomb on Monday issued a stinging indictment of Wolfgang Stanek, the president of Austria’s umbrella parliament covering its nine state governments, because of his efforts to expand trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran.