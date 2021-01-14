The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Austria gives ‘Iranian Holocaust-deniers millions, Shoah survivors pastry’

"Millions in business for the Holocaust denier regime in Iran and Linzer torte for Holocaust survivors in Israel - that sums up Austrian politics very well."

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JANUARY 14, 2021 04:14
Polish born Mordechai Fox, an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, wears a yellow Star of David on his jacket during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day (photo credit: REUTERS)
Polish born Mordechai Fox, an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor, wears a yellow Star of David on his jacket during a ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Vienna-based branch of the NGO Stop the Bomb on Monday issued a stinging indictment of Wolfgang Stanek, the president of Austria’s umbrella parliament covering its nine state governments, because of his efforts to expand trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran.
"Millions in business for the Holocaust denier regime in Iran and Linzer torte for Holocaust survivors in Israel - that sums up Austrian politics very well. As long as Austrian companies are able to keep the regime in Iran alive with political support, the statements [from politicians] about the fight against antisemitism are not to be taken seriously,” said Stefan Grigat, the academic director for Stop the Bomb, which seeks to stop the Iranian regime’s illicit nuclear weapons program.
Linzer torte is a type of Austrian pastry. Days after Stanek’s visit with Iran’s ambassador, Thomas Stelzer, the state governor of the Upper Austria, sent a piece of “Original Linzer Torte” to Holocaust survivors in Israel.
Grigat added that “Those who do business with the Ayatollahs finance the Iranian nuclear weapons program and the threats of annihilation against Israel."
Wolfgang Stanek met with Iran’s ambassador to Austria, Abbas Bagherpour Ardekani, to expand business deals, according to Stop the Bomb. The NGO advocates strong sanctions against Iran’s regime. The organization termed said Stanek is building business relations with an “antisemitic terror regime.”
The US State Departments under both the Obama and Trump administrations have classified Iran’s regime as the leading international state-sponsor of terrorism. US State Department officials have also said Iran's regime is the top state-sponsor of Holocaust denial and antisemitism.
Iran’s embassy in Vienna played a role in the plot to blow up an Iranian dissident conference in 2018 in Paris.
Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat serving as third counsellor at the country's embassy in Vienna, was charged with delivering explosives to a Belgium couple to blow up the conference.


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors Iran austria holocaust denial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

IHRA definition is useful - antisemitism must be fought on all forms

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Trump, Capitol riot show dangers of violating invisible values - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
David Wolpe

Parashat Shemot: What makes a hero?

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by