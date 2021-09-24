The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bahrain Foreign Minister meets with World Jewish Congress President

The two discussed a number of subjects, including cooperation between Bahrain and the World Jewish Congress in promoting peace efforts to both regions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 21:55
BAHRAIN’S FOREIGN MINISTER Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani addresses a news conference in Jerusalem on Wednesday. (photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / REUTERS)
(photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / REUTERS)
(photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / REUTERS)
Bahrain Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani met with H.E. Ronald Lauder, the president of the World Jewish Congress at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations in New York on Wednesday.
The two discussed a number of subjects, including cooperation between Bahrain and the World Jewish Congress in promoting peace efforts to both regions and spreading values of tolerance and cooperation.
Bahrain normalized relations with Israel last year as part of the Abraham Accords, and the first-ever Bahraini ambassador to the Jewish state, Khaled Al Jalahma, arrived in Israel earlier this month. 
Al Jalahma afterwards met with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in the Knesset, where Lapid also said that he hopes to visit Bahrain soon and to inaugurate Israel's embassy in Manama.
(FROM LEFT) Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and the UAE’s bin Zayed at the White House after the Abraham Accords signing, September 15, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO) (FROM LEFT) Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and the UAE’s bin Zayed at the White House after the Abraham Accords signing, September 15, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO)
A few weeks ago Former ambassador to the United States from Bahrain Houda Nonoo made The Jerusalem Post's Top 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021.
"When our leaders signed the Abraham Accords, they wanted to create a new Middle East based on peace and prosperity for all," she said.
Tovah Lazaroff and Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report. 


