The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Be active in Bohemia

Bring your favorite sportswear with you. You can rent the rest on-site.

By KLÁRA DONATHOVÁ  
DECEMBER 1, 2020 17:33
Mount Jestě ̌d rises above Liberec with a unique hotel and a television transmitter at its top. (photo credit: UPVISION)
Mount Jestě ̌d rises above Liberec with a unique hotel and a television transmitter at its top.
(photo credit: UPVISION)
Although Czechia does not have a sea, it has a very diverse nature, ideal for all summer and winter sports. Whatever your performance level, there is terrain suitable for everyone for cycling, hiking, downhill, or cross-country skiing. In addition, the local rivers are ideal for paddlers. But we don’t want to chase you. If you want to relax during your visit to the Czech Republic, we will offer you tips on thematic wellness centers and top-level spa care.
South Bohemia
South Bohemia attracts local and foreign tourists with picturesque towns such as Český Krumlov, Tábor, Jindřichův Hradec or Třeboň, but also offers endless opportunities for sports. The surroundings of Třeboň are popular for their flat terrain and very relaxed cycling paths, which are also suitable for families with small children. You won’t have to overexert yourself, and you will get to experience a beautiful landscape full of ponds with the possibility of swimming in nature.
The town of Třeboň is known mainly for its peat baths, which are used in the treatment of the musculoskeletal system. But you don’t have to stay here for a long time. You can simply order a mud bath online, and you can get there on a bike. In the meantime, the rest of the family can enjoy the local pool and water world in the Aurora Spa House, which in addition to standard spa treatments, offers massages and a bubble bath with local Regent beer.
Šumava – a mountain range on the Czech-Austrian-German border, offers year-round sports activities. Every part of Šumava is different. You can take demanding mountain hikes, enjoy all the advantages of e-bikes in the local hills, and experience excellent downhill skiing. But you will also enjoy this beautiful corner of the Czech Republic with both small and grown-up children. In Dobrá Voda, you will also find the Museum of Dr. Simon Adler, the rabbi and Jewish historian, who was born here. Part of the exhibition is devoted to the history of Czech-Israeli relations and Czechoslovak military aid in the middle of the last century.
Photo: David MarvanPhoto: David Marvan
Lipno
If you are looking for a place that will satisfy almost every member of the family, from children to seniors, visit Lipno. The Lipno Reservoir is the largest body of water in the Czech Republic. You can enjoy rafting, water slalom, windsurfing, kiteboarding, paddleboarding, and canoeing. It is also ideal for sport fishing enthusiasts. Along the right bank of the dam, a close-to-60 km cycle path called Lipenská magistrála connects the villages along the reservoir. Due to the flat terrain, it is suitable for children and less able athletes. If longer routes are a challenge, you can go straight around the whole dam. The challenging “Around Lipno” route leads through rugged terrain and is 108 km long. Bicycle rentals can be found in the villages of Frymburk and Lipno nad Vltavou.
Along the left bank, there is a nineteen-kilometer Jezerní in-line trail from Frymburk to Frýdava. Of course, you can rent skates on site. Part of the route from Frymburk to Lipno is illuminated so that you can enjoy the ride and the view of Lipno even during summer evenings. Beginners and children will enjoy a large part of the trail without any worries.
In winter, when it freezes, the Lipno dam turns into a huge ice rink. The ten-kilometer ice skating rink is a winter alternative to cycling and in-line trails, and you can visit individual villages along the way. Even the downhill skiing enthusiasts will not come up short here. Lipno Ski Resort offers optimal conditions for beginning skiers and children. You will find nine slopes, the longest which is illuminated at night, three cable cars, and a children’s Fox park with three moving carpets. And if you get tired of skiing, you can go to relax in Aquaworld in Lipno nad Vltavou.
Photo: David MarvanPhoto: David Marvan
Jizera Mountains
The northernmost Czech mountains are the Jizera Mountains, famous for hiking and biking, and a paradise for cross-country skiers. The Jizera Highway passes through the mountains, which offers almost 200 km of snow-covered ski trails in winter. From late spring to autumn, you can ride parts of it on the mountain, or e-bike or walk. Routes for hikers, cyclists, and cross-country skiers are well marked, have different levels of difficulty, and after studying them, you can easily choose the one that best suits you.
A popular resort is Bedřichov near Liberec, from where you can take trips to nearby and more distant surroundings. From several places, you can get directly to the Jizera Highway and return comfortably. In Bedřichov, you will find equipment rentals, restaurants, and wellness centers. There are also several slopes for less advanced skiers.
The center of the Jizera Mountains is Liberec, where the only Czech synagogue built after the Second World War stands. Mount Ještěd rises above the town with a unique building of a hotel and a television transmitter at its top. Ještěd is probably the most accessible ski resort in the Czech Republic because the foot of the mountain can be easily reached by tram even in winter. You can get to the top on foot and work up a sweat, or take the cable car comfortably. You can shorten the descent in pleasant weather by riding a scooter, which you can rent at the top of the mountain. The rental shop will also advise you on which route is best for you. The navigable routes are at varying levels of difficulty, both in terms of time and physical condition. Trained athletes, as well as children, will enjoy them. In winter, it is recommended to go skiing in Ještěd. There are three cable cars, six lifts, and slopes suitable for skiers of all levels. The advantage of Ještěd is its very easy access from Prague, so nothing prevents you from going skiing for a day or a weekend
Giant Mountains
In the winter, most skiers go to the Giant Mountains, the highest mountains in the Czech Republic. There are nine cable cars, 900 km of hiking trails, and 900 km of cycle paths. Children will enjoy bobsleighing, which can also be found in the popular resorts in Harrachov and Špindlerův Mlýn, as well as the rope centers, which are also located in Pec pod Sněžkou and Rokytnice nad Jizerou. You will not get bored here, whether it is freezing, or the sun is warm.
The Špindlerův Mlýn ski resort is one of the most modern Czech ski resorts. For beginner skiers, we can recommend the slopes in Medvědín. Those who are more experienced can go to Svatý Petr, which includes a black slope with the international parameters of the FIS World Cup. Even there, however, the vast blue piste is suitable for those who are just starting to ski. Horní Mísečky is ideal for families with children, and snowboarders will also enjoy it. In the upper part of Mísečky, you will find a fun track, in which various bumps, waves, bends, and other elements are created, so that you can have an extra portion of fun while skiing.
Find out more on visitczechrepublic.com
This article was written in cooperation with Donath Business & Media s.r.o.


Tags Tourism prague czech republic czech israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A third COVID-19 lockdown for Israel is unavoidable now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by