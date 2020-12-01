Be active in Bohemia

Although Czechia does not have a sea, it has a very diverse nature, ideal for all summer and winter sports. Whatever your performance level, there is terrain suitable for everyone for cycling, hiking, downhill, or cross-country skiing. In addition, the local rivers are ideal for paddlers. But we don’t want to chase you. If you want to relax during your visit to the Czech Republic, we will offer you tips on thematic wellness centers and top-level spa care.

South Bohemia

South Bohemia attracts local and foreign tourists with picturesque towns such as Český Krumlov, Tábor, Jindřichův Hradec or Třeboň, but also offers endless opportunities for sports. The surroundings of Třeboň are popular for their flat terrain and very relaxed cycling paths, which are also suitable for families with small children. You won’t have to overexert yourself, and you will get to experience a beautiful landscape full of ponds with the possibility of swimming in nature.

The town of Třeboň is known mainly for its peat baths, which are used in the treatment of the musculoskeletal system. But you don’t have to stay here for a long time. You can simply order a mud bath online, and you can get there on a bike. In the meantime, the rest of the family can enjoy the local pool and water world in the Aurora Spa House, which in addition to standard spa treatments, offers massages and a bubble bath with local Regent beer.

Photo: David Marvan Šumava – a mountain range on the Czech-Austrian-German border, offers year-round sports activities. Every part of Šumava is different. You can take demanding mountain hikes, enjoy all the advantages of e-bikes in the local hills, and experience excellent downhill skiing. But you will also enjoy this beautiful corner of the Czech Republic with both small and grown-up children. In Dobrá Voda, you will also find the Museum of Dr. Simon Adler, the rabbi and Jewish historian, who was born here. Part of the exhibition is devoted to the history of Czech-Israeli relations and Czechoslovak military aid in the middle of the last century.

Lipno

If you are looking for a place that will satisfy almost every member of the family, from children to seniors, visit Lipno. The Lipno Reservoir is the largest body of water in the Czech Republic. You can enjoy rafting, water slalom, windsurfing, kiteboarding, paddleboarding, and canoeing. It is also ideal for sport fishing enthusiasts. Along the right bank of the dam, a close-to-60 km cycle path called Lipenská magistrála connects the villages along the reservoir. Due to the flat terrain, it is suitable for children and less able athletes. If longer routes are a challenge, you can go straight around the whole dam. The challenging “Around Lipno” route leads through rugged terrain and is 108 km long. Bicycle rentals can be found in the villages of Frymburk and Lipno nad Vltavou.

Along the left bank, there is a nineteen-kilometer Jezerní in-line trail from Frymburk to Frýdava. Of course, you can rent skates on site. Part of the route from Frymburk to Lipno is illuminated so that you can enjoy the ride and the view of Lipno even during summer evenings. Beginners and children will enjoy a large part of the trail without any worries.

Photo: David Marvan In winter, when it freezes, the Lipno dam turns into a huge ice rink. The ten-kilometer ice skating rink is a winter alternative to cycling and in-line trails, and you can visit individual villages along the way. Even the downhill skiing enthusiasts will not come up short here. Lipno Ski Resort offers optimal conditions for beginning skiers and children. You will find nine slopes, the longest which is illuminated at night, three cable cars, and a children’s Fox park with three moving carpets. And if you get tired of skiing, you can go to relax in Aquaworld in Lipno nad Vltavou.

Jizera Mountains

The northernmost Czech mountains are the Jizera Mountains, famous for hiking and biking, and a paradise for cross-country skiers. The Jizera Highway passes through the mountains, which offers almost 200 km of snow-covered ski trails in winter. From late spring to autumn, you can ride parts of it on the mountain, or e-bike or walk. Routes for hikers, cyclists, and cross-country skiers are well marked, have different levels of difficulty, and after studying them, you can easily choose the one that best suits you.

A popular resort is Bedřichov near Liberec, from where you can take trips to nearby and more distant surroundings. From several places, you can get directly to the Jizera Highway and return comfortably. In Bedřichov, you will find equipment rentals, restaurants, and wellness centers. There are also several slopes for less advanced skiers.

The center of the Jizera Mountains is Liberec, where the only Czech synagogue built after the Second World War stands. Mount Ještěd rises above the town with a unique building of a hotel and a television transmitter at its top. Ještěd is probably the most accessible ski resort in the Czech Republic because the foot of the mountain can be easily reached by tram even in winter. You can get to the top on foot and work up a sweat, or take the cable car comfortably. You can shorten the descent in pleasant weather by riding a scooter, which you can rent at the top of the mountain. The rental shop will also advise you on which route is best for you. The navigable routes are at varying levels of difficulty, both in terms of time and physical condition. Trained athletes, as well as children, will enjoy them. In winter, it is recommended to go skiing in Ještěd. There are three cable cars, six lifts, and slopes suitable for skiers of all levels. The advantage of Ještěd is its very easy access from Prague , so nothing prevents you from going skiing for a day or a weekend

Giant Mountains

In the winter, most skiers go to the Giant Mountains, the highest mountains in the Czech Republic. There are nine cable cars, 900 km of hiking trails, and 900 km of cycle paths. Children will enjoy bobsleighing, which can also be found in the popular resorts in Harrachov and Špindlerův Mlýn, as well as the rope centers, which are also located in Pec pod Sněžkou and Rokytnice nad Jizerou. You will not get bored here, whether it is freezing, or the sun is warm.

The Špindlerův Mlýn ski resort is one of the most modern Czech ski resorts. For beginner skiers, we can recommend the slopes in Medvědín. Those who are more experienced can go to Svatý Petr, which includes a black slope with the international parameters of the FIS World Cup. Even there, however, the vast blue piste is suitable for those who are just starting to ski. Horní Mísečky is ideal for families with children, and snowboarders will also enjoy it. In the upper part of Mísečky, you will find a fun track, in which various bumps, waves, bends, and other elements are created, so that you can have an extra portion of fun while skiing.

