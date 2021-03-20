Bear attacks owner on Russian street

According to media reports, the victim was the bear's owner who kept it together with its mother in a cage in a nearby industrial zone.

An incident happened during a walk, as the owner was talking on the phone. An eyewitness camera captured the bear's attack, the owner's retreat, and eventually the bear hit by a bus.

However , neither the bear or the owner were seriously hurt in the incident, and after a short police operation in the neighborhood, the bear family was reunited.

The police also detained the man and started an investigation into how he acquired the animals and the conditions they were kept in. He is also facing charges of putting bystanders in danger.

Bears are common in the northern city of Nizhevartovsk in early spring when they wake after winter hibernation and occasionally visit residential areas in search of food.

A two-year-old bear attacked a man and chased him along a street in the Russian city of Nizhnevartovsk on Wednesday.