The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Beat poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at age 101

Ferlinghetti, who played a key role in a free-speech battle after he published Ginsberg's poem "Howl" in 1956, passed away on Monday evening, said City Lights Books on Twitter.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 22:10
Lawrence Ferlinghetti stands outside his bookstore in San Francisco (photo credit: REUTERS)
Lawrence Ferlinghetti stands outside his bookstore in San Francisco
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Poet and publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti, whose City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco became a West Coast literary haven for Beat Generation writers like Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg, has died at the age of 101, City Lights said on Tuesday.
Ferlinghetti, who played a key role in a free-speech battle after he published Ginsberg's poem "Howl" in 1956, passed away on Monday evening, said City Lights Books on Twitter, adding "We love you, Lawrence."
When Ferlinghetti turned 100 on March 24, 2019, San Francisco officials declared it Lawrence Ferlinghetti Day. City Lights threw a party, although the honoree did not attend due to failing eyesight and trouble in getting around.
The publishing house Doubleday released Ferlinghetti's "Little Boy," an experimental novel with autobiographical touches told in a stream-of-consciousness style, in conjunction with his 100th birthday.
The Beat Generation first percolated in New York in the 1950s but Kerouac, Ginsberg, William S. Burroughs and a slew of other writers, artists, hipsters, activists and thrill-seekers would eventually wander West to 261 Columbus Avenue in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood to hang out at City Lights.
"I keep telling people I wasn't a member of the original Beat Generation," Ferlinghetti told the Los Angeles Times in 2005. "I was sort of the guy tending the store."
In 1957 Ferlinghetti, a former Eagle Scout, found himself on the front line of a constitutional fight when he was arrested after publishing and selling Ginsberg's ground-breaking "Howl and Other Poems." While it was considered an epic achievement by Beat peers, "Howl" shocked much of America with its references to drugs and homosexuality and renunciation of mainstream society.
Ferlinghetti was cleared of obscenity charges when a judge ruled "Howl" was not obscene because it had redeeming social value.
"It put us on the map, courtesy of the San Francisco Police Department," Ferlinghetti said. "It's hard to get that kind of publicity."
Ferlinghetti and Peter D. Martin, a sociology student at the time, had founded City Lights as a bookstore and small publisher in 1953, naming it for Charlie Chaplin's 1931 movie. In a few years it became a Bohemian mecca for intellectuals, writers, dissidents, activists, musicians and artists.
"City Lights became about the only place around where you could go in, sit down and read books without being pestered to buy something," Ferlinghetti said in a 2006 Hartford Courant interview. .".. Also, I had this idea that a bookstore should be a center of intellectual activity."
Ferlinghetti's works often showed an anti-establishment or political bent. He wanted his poems to be accessible to all.
"The poem should have a public surface, by which I mean anybody who hasn't had any education could still understand the poem," he told Writer's Digest in a 2010 interview. "Then below that it should have a subjective or subversive level, which would make the poem more important than just a surface lyric that's just giving you a nice picture."
In his biography, "Lawrence Ferlinghetti: Poet at Large," Larry Smith wrote that his subject's writing "sings with the sad and comic music of the streets."
The most successful of Ferlinghetti's many works was the 1958 poetry collection "A Coney Island of the Mind," which sold more than 1 million copies. Described by the New York Times as "among the most popular poets of the modern era," he published poetry through 2012 and in 2015 put out "Writing Across the Landscape: Travel Journals," a collection of his writings spanning more than 50 years.
In 2017 a collection titled "Ferlinghetti's Greatest Poems" was released.
Ferlinghetti was born in Yonkers, New York, a few months after his father died. His mother suffered from mental illness so he went to live with a relative in France and later with another family in New York.
He earned a journalism degree at the University of North Carolina, served in the Navy during World War Two, serving on a submarine-chasing ship during the D-Day invasion, and received a doctorate in literature from the Sorbonne.
During his Navy service, Ferlinghetti toured Nagasaki six weeks after it was hit with a US atomic bomb. He told the San Francisco Chronicle that in the rubble he found a teacup with what appeared to be human flesh melted on it.
"In that instant, I became a total pacifist," he said.
In addition to Ginsberg, Kerouac and Burroughs, Ferlinghetti published works by Beat figures such as Neal Cassady, Gary Snyder, Gregory Corso and Philip Lamantia, as well as Sam Shepard and Charles Bukowski.
When asked how he remained prolific and lived to 100, he told NPR: "Have a good laugh and you'll live longer."
Ferlinghetti, who also was a painter, had two children.


Tags United States culture poetry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

KKL-JNF's plan to buy Palestinian land in West Bank is fine

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by