The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Belarus president's long rule is crumbling, protest leader says

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets for a sixth consecutive day on Friday, mounting the most serious political challenge to Lukashenko's tight grip on power.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 14, 2020 22:00
Demonstrators hold their phones with flashlights on during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO)
Demonstrators hold their phones with flashlights on during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results near the Government House in Independence Square in Minsk, Belarus August 14, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO)
MOSCOW - The last of three opposition leaders still in Belarus after trying to unseat Alexander Lukashenko in a disputed election called on the West not to recognize him as president and said his 26-year rule was crumbling.
Maria Kolesnikova, who allied in the election with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, said a spreading industrial strike after days of protests over alleged rigging of the election meant it was just a matter of time until Lukashenko left power.
"This is obviously one of the most important moments and turning points. Factory workers have been the pillar of the Lukashenko regime for the last 26 years," she told Reuters by video call from Minsk.
"It could happen today or in one month's time," she said of Lukashenko's exit. "This has never happened in our history before...We don't know how the elite will react."
Tens of thousands of people, joined by workers from state-owned industrial plants, took to the streets for a sixth consecutive day on Friday, mounting the most serious political challenge to Lukashenko's tight grip on power.
"It's crumbling in front of our very eyes," she said.
"The next step is (the reaction) of the political elite and security officials. As soon as they join the people and stop carrying out criminal orders, it will be clear the regime has fallen," Kolesnikova said.
On Friday, Tsikhanouskaya called for a vote recount from self-imposed exile in Lithuania and pressed for an investigation into allegations of election rigging.
"It's absolutely obvious the elections were falsified. They musn't recognize the results of the elections that were published today," she said, when asked how she wanted the West to respond.
Tsikhanouskaya, a former English teacher, ran for president after her husband was jailed and barred from the ballot. Her supporters say she won, but official election results gave her 10% of the vote and said Lukashenko won by a landslide.
Tsikhanouskaya joined forces with the wife of another man barred from the vote and with Kolesnikova, the campaign manager for a banker named Viktor Babariko who was arrested on charges his supporters said were trumped up.
Kolesnikova said she backed Tsikhanouskaya's program. She called for the immediate release of people she described as political prisoners and said new elections should be held.
She said some security officials were beginning to back the protesters, and that she hoped others would follow suit soon.
"The sooner they do that, the more peaceful the transfer of power will be and the faster Lukashenko will leave for his pension."


Tags Elections protests Opposition belarus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Belgium's choice: Join Israel in promoting tolerance or fund anti-Zionism By JPOST EDITORIAL
My Word: Eyes opened from Acre to Gaza By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu is still up to his tricks By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by