Biden 'shouldn't come' to NY for 9/11 anniversary - Giuliani

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said in a radio interview that President Biden "shouldn't come" to New York on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, the New York Post reported.

Giuliani, who was the city's mayor at the time of the attacks and was the personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, sharply criticized Biden for his handling of the withdrawal of US armed forces from Afghanistan. He said Biden's planned visit to the 9/11 Memorial would be "as if I went down to Ground Zero and I said, ‘Take out the firefighters and all you civilians, see if you can get yourselves out and maybe some terrorists can help you out.'”

"Biden has made the 20th anniversary much more excruciating than ever before. It would be as if on 9/11, I removed FDNY and NYPD and told the civilians to fend for themselves or get terrorists to help. He is a disgrace," Giuliani added in a tweet Friday evening.

On Saturday, Biden planned to visit the three sites where hijacked planes crashed on September 11; Ground Zero in New York City, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after passengers grappled with hijackers, killing everyone on board.

Giuliani, who was hailed as "America's mayor" for his handling of the attacks, has recently garnered controversy for his involvement in former President Trump's Ukraine scandal and for representing Trump in lawsuits attempting to overturn the 2020 election, a report from the Independent noted.

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016. (credit: REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST)