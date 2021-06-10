The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Bipartisan bill seeks to enhance cooperation between US and Greece

The bill supports the sale of F-35 jets to Greece and calls to expand the “3+1” forum that includes the US, Greece, Israel and Cyprus, “to include other areas of common concern to the members.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JUNE 10, 2021 20:33
The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
WASHINGTON – A new bipartisan bill seeks to enhance cooperation between the US and Greece, and to expand the “3+1” forum that includes the US, Greece, Israel and Cyprus “to include other areas of common concern to the members.”
According to the bill introduced by Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the United States Government “should support joint maritime security cooperation exercises with Cyprus, Greece, and Israel.
“The United States should support the sale of F–35 Joint Strike Fighters to Greece to include those F–35 aircraft produced for but never delivered to Turkey as a result of Turkey’s exclusion from the program due to its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system.”
The legislation also suggests that the Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the US 3+1 Interparliamentary Group “shall include a group of not more than six United States Senators, to be known as the ‘‘United States group,” that would meet with the sides at least once a year to discuss issues such as “maritime security, defense cooperation, energy initiatives and countering malign influence efforts by the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation.”
The new legislation authorizes $1 million per year in International Military Education and Training assistance for Greece for the next four years, and expresses the sense of Congress that the US should provide direct loans to Greece “for the procurement of defense articles, defense services, and design and construction services pursuant to the further development of Greece’s military force.”
It also authorizes expedited delivery of any future F-35 aircraft ordered by Greece, and requires the defense secretary to submit a report to Congress on Greece’s defense needs “and how the United States will seek to address such needs through transfers of excess defense equipment to Greece.”
According to the US-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act of 2021, “Greece is a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean… the United States should increase and deepen efforts to partner with and support the modernization of the Greek military; it is in the interests of the United States that Greece continue to transition its military equipment away from Russian-produced platforms and weapons systems through the European Recapitalization Investment Program,” the bill reads.
“As a reliable NATO ally, Greece plays a critical role in promoting security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Menendez said in a statement. “In order to ensure that the Eastern Mediterranean remains secure, the US must bolster its defense relationship with Greece by supporting Greece’s efforts to modernize its armed forces.”
Rubio said that “by extending foreign military assistance to Greece and establishing an inter-parliamentary partnership with democratic countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, this legislation reaffirms our strong commitment to the region at a time when malign actors are working to undermine international security and stability.”


Tags greece US Israel cyprus marco rubio NATO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End religious incitement before it's too late - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by