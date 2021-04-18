Israel, Greece sign their largest defense procurement agreement ever

"The cooperation agreement rests on the excellence of Israeli industry and the strong relations between the defense systems of Greece and Israel over the years," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz in an announcement about the agreement. "I thank the Greek Defense Minister, Nicolaus Pangiotopoulos, for promoting the deal we discussed at the last trilateral meeting in Cyprus. I am sure that upgrading the capabilities and the strengthening of the Israeli and Greek economies will deepen the partnership between the two countries [in] security, economically and politically."





ההסכם שנחתם ע״י ראש אגף הסיוע לייצוא הביטחוני ׳סיבט׳, תא״ל (במיל׳) יאיר קולס, כולל הקמה ותפעול של מרכז בינלאומי לאימוני טיסה לחיל האוויר היווני, ע"י חברת 'אלביט מערכות', בהיקף של כ-1.65 מיליארד דולר (כ-5.4 מיליארד ש"ח). נחתם הסכם הרכש הביטחוני הגדול אי-פעם בין ישראל ויוון.ההסכם שנחתם ע״י ראש אגף הסיוע לייצוא הביטחוני ׳סיבט׳, תא״ל (במיל׳) יאיר קולס, כולל הקמה ותפעול של מרכז בינלאומי לאימוני טיסה לחיל האוויר היווני, ע"י חברת 'אלביט מערכות', בהיקף של כ-1.65 מיליארד דולר (כ-5.4 מיליארד ש"ח). pic.twitter.com/4k9h6kTzXd April 18, 2021

Israel and Greece signed their largest defense procurement agreement amounting to about $1.65 billion (NIS 5.4 billion) on Friday, with the Greek Air Force signing an agreement to have the Israeli Elbit Systems establish and operate an international flight training center, the Defense Ministry announced on Friday.The flight training center will be modeled after the Israeli Air Force's flight school.