The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Bipartisan lawmakers introduce 'US-Israel Military Technology Cooperation Act'

Rep. Schneider to Post: “We face common threats that are evolving and changing. We need to make sure that we're always one step ahead of those who seek to do us harm.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 20:30
IDF SOLDIERS near The Iron Dome anti-missile system near Ashkelon, 2011. (photo credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)
IDF SOLDIERS near The Iron Dome anti-missile system near Ashkelon, 2011.
(photo credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)
WASHINGTON – A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a new bill on Tuesday, the US-Israel Military Technology Cooperation Act. House Representatives Joe Wilson (R-South Carolina), Brad Schneider (D-Illinois) and Stephanie Murphy (D-Florida) spearheaded the bill, which was submitted as an amendment for inclusion in the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.
If signed into law, it would require the creation of a United States-Israel Operations-Technology Working Group.
“Developed in collaboration with Israel, this group would address methods and practices to best share intelligence-informed, military capability requirements, and provide a stand-alone forum designed to further strengthen our efforts to meet and overcome current and future threats,” the group said in a statement.
“The US-Israel alliance is crucial for both of our countries. It is long-standing and we face common threats that are evolving and changing,” Schneider told The Jerusalem Post. “We need to make sure that we’re always one step ahead of those who seek to do us harm.”
He said creating additional capabilities is something that would benefit both the US and Israel.
Iron dome, F-16s and Israeli Navy fleet (credit: REUTERS)Iron dome, F-16s and Israeli Navy fleet (credit: REUTERS)
“Creating a formal structure like this is something that will bring hopefully greater opportunities to cooperate and coordinate.”
The bill was introduced the same day when a group of progressive lawmakers blocked a continuing resolution that would have replenished Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system.
“It’s still a fringe group, but when you have a little margin at the House any group of four on any issues that can cause disruption,” Schneider said. “At the end of the day, Iron Dome will be funded; there’s no question about that.”
“We’ll have a vote this week, a stand-alone vote, on the interceptors; on the one hand, there is an advantage because this will be a bipartisan vote. Democrats and Republicans. They delayed it, but they didn’t change it,” Schneider said, and added that he was confident the funding would pass the House with overwhelming support.

Is bipartisan support for Israel eroding?

“I’ve been concerned about threats to the bipartisan support for Israel for a long time and from both sides. You see what happened [on Tuesday] with ‘the squad,’ but there are folks on the right side who try to use US support for Israel as a partisan battering ram. Any time anything becomes a partisan battering ram, it’s not good for whatever the issue is. I think with respect to Israel, it is particularly dangerous because for a long time Israel has been the one issue [that enjoyed] bipartisan support. I’m committed to making sure that it always remains bipartisan.”


Tags Israel technology Military usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Durban IV: A diplomatic win for Israel that cannot be wasted - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

Iron Dome funding fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by