Boeing and SkyNRG partner to globally increase revenue for aviation fuels

Boeing, SkyNRG and SkyNRG Americas announced a new collaboration, focusing on on scaling, or increasing revenue at a faster rate than costs, sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) globally. Boeing, SkyNRG and SkyNRG Americas will work together to accelerate SAF development globally, focusing on scaling production capacity, building awareness and engaging stakeholders throughout the value chain, including airlines, governments and environmental organizations.Boeing is a leading global aerospace company that develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing began SAF test flights in 2008 and helped gain approval for commercial use in 2011. The Boeing use SAF for all flight test programs and have completed the world's first commercial airplane flight using 100% SAF in 2018. Earlier this year, Boeing committed that its commercial airplanes will be capable and certified to fly on 100% SAF by 2030.Boeing's long-term industry leadership and investment in SAF makes them the perfect partner for SkyNRG, who is a leader in the SAF industry and sources and supplies SAF, develops production capacity, advises on policy decisions and manages corporate SAF programs. SkyNRG Americas is a new company focused on growing SAF production in North America. Its first dedicated U.S. production facility for SAF will supply airports and airlines on the West Coast. Boeing's investment in the project includes the advance purchase of SAF from this facility for use in company flight tests and other operations. "Sustainable aviation fuels are safe, proven and offer the greatest potential to reduce our industry's carbon emissions in the near, medium and long term," said Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond. "This partnership is an important milestone on our journey to decarbonize aerospace, while ensuring that its societal and economic benefits are available to people everywhere."
"Our industry will need a strong, reliable supply of SAF to address climate change and drive adoption," said Raymond. "We aspire to partner and help create that supply."