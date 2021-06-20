The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Boeing selects Elbit anti-jamming system for an F-15 operator

It provides full jamming immunity for multiple satellite channels and handles multiple interfering signals operating on concurrent frequencies.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 20, 2021 12:52
A Boeing 707 aerially refuels three F-15 Eagles (photo credit: YONATAN ZALK / IAF)
Elbit Systems iSNS jamming system will be integrated onto a fleet of Boeing F-15 fighter jets of an unnamed operator, the aerospace giant said Sunday.
“After careful evaluation of similar systems, Elbit System’s solution was selected due to its proven performance and ease of integration,” said Lauren Gramlich, director for International F-15 Programs. “Elbit’s iSNS anti-jamming system will meet the demanding operational requirements of this valued customer, and demonstrates Boeing’s commitment to partner with Israeli industry to advance the capabilities of the F-15 platform.”
Developed and manufactured by Elbit Systems in Israel, the iSNS  – Immune Satellite Navigation System –is an effective GPS electronic counter countermeasures system that ensures reliable and uninterrupted GPS operation.
Elbit Systems iSNS jamming system. (Elbit Systems)Elbit Systems iSNS jamming system. (Elbit Systems)
The modular system is designed for use in a wide variety of land, air and sea applications including armored fighting vehicles, artillery C4I systems, unmanned aerial systems, fighter aircraft and naval vessels like submarines. The platform can continually navigate while close to enemy jammers unlike other systems.
“We are proud to be selected by Boeing to supply our unique iSNS technology for the F-15 platform,” said Edgar Maimon, executive vice president and co-general manager, Elbit Systems ISTAR and EW. “Elbit Systems is a long-term supplier of Boeing, especially for the F-15 program, meeting quality, delivery time and cost requirements. F-15 has been a major platform in our portfolio for over two decades and we look forward to continuing our collaborative work with Boeing in the future.”
Boeing’s F-15 program serves as the cornerstone of air superiority for the U.S, Israel and other air forces. It has grown in capabilities, range and payload capacities over the decades.
Most of Israel’s F-15s were acquired in the second half of the 1970s with a more advanced squadron of the F-15 arriving in Israel in the 1990s.
With a need to keep ahead of increased threats in the Middle East, the Israeli Air Force is expected to soon place orders on several new aircraft to upgrade its ageing squadrons, including a new model of the F-15IA from Boeing.
In July 2020, the U.S. Air Force awarded a contract to Boeing to build as many as 200 new F-15s under the designation F-15EX. The first new F-15EX was officially unveiled by the Air Force on April 7 and will carry the name Eagle II.
The F-15X will come in two versions, a single seat F-15CX and a twin seat F-15EX and be able to carry heavier loads of air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles than the current F-15s.
Other Elbit Systems technologies in use on the F-15 and F-15EX platforms include the Digital Helmet Mounted Cueing System, Low-Profile Head Up Display and Large Area Cockpit Display, as well as various structural elements.
“For more than 70 years, Boeing has partnered with companies across Israel in growing the country’s aerospace, defense and technology industries,” said Gramlich. “We are committed to expanding Israel’s defense and technological capabilities for decades to come.”


