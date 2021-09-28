The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Brazil hospital chain hid COVID-19 deaths, whistleblowers' lawyer tells Senate

A Brazilian hospital chain tested unproven drugs on elderly COVID-19 patients without their knowledge as part of an effort to validate President Jair Bolsonaro's preferred 'miracle cure.'

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 22:41
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony to mark 1000 days in government at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil September 27, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony to mark 1000 days in government at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil September 27, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A Brazilian hospital chain tested unproven drugs on elderly COVID-19 patients without their knowledge as part of an effort to validate President Jair Bolsonaro's preferred 'miracle cure,' a lawyer for whistleblowing doctors told senators on Tuesday.
At least nine people died of COVID-19 during the trials at the Prevent Senior hospital chain from March to April 2020, but their charts were altered to hide the cause of death, lawyer Bruna Morato told a Senate inquiry.
Prevent Senior did not reply to a request for comment.
Pedro Batista, owner and executive director of the hospital chain, acknowledged in testimony to the Senate inquiry last week that patients' charts where altered to remove any reference to COVID-19 after they had been hospitalized for two weeks, saying they were no longer a risk of contagion.
He denied testing unproven drugs on patients without their knowledge, saying patients were asking for treatments in clinical trials and doctors made the prescriptions they saw fit.
"It's the doctor who prescribes any medicine and, at the time, everyone recalls comments from (President Bolsonaro) and other influential people, so there were a lot of patients demanding prescriptions," Batista told the senators.
On Tuesday, Morato, representing 12 doctors employed at Prevent Senior, said the company threatened and fired doctors who disagreed with a predetermined "COVID kit" that included hydroxychloroquine, erythromycin and ivermectin. There is no scientific evidence that those drugs are beneficial in the treatment of COVID-19.
"Very vulnerable elderly patients were told there was a good treatment, but they did not know they were being used as guinea pigs," Morato, the whistleblowers' attorney, told senators investigating Brazil's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
She said doctors were told not to explain the treatment to the patients or their relatives.
"The purpose was to show that there was an effective treatment against COVID-19," Morato said.
She said the hospital wanted to help the Bolsonaro government, which was touting the unproven drugs as an effective treatment against the virus that would protect Brazilians from contagion if they went back to work.
"It was like an exchange, I was told. Some doctors called it a pact, others described it as an alliance," she said.
The Health Ministry did not reply to a request for comment. It is unclear how much the government knew about the alleged trials.
In a speech last week at the United Nations, Bolsonaro again praised "early treatment" of COVID-19 via off-label use of unspecified drugs, claiming that science would some day vindicate their use against the coronavirus.


