The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Can Bennett pitch Israel's Iran policy at the White House? - analysis

Cohen’s one-on-one with Biden shows that personal diplomacy and powerful intelligence shared with the US president, like with some others in the past, can make all of the difference.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 19, 2021 19:20
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen gesturing at paper, on July 6, 2021. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen gesturing at paper, on July 6, 2021.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
The original script has been flipped.
By the time Prime Minister Naftali Bennett or former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the White House – whenever that would happen – the US expected it would already have a signed deal with Iran to return to the JCPOA nuclear deal in hand.
Instead, Bennett’s expected visit next week will be in the heat of the debate about what should be the US’s strategy going forward:
1) To still try to return to the JCPOA, and if so, under what conditions.
2) To reverse course and reignite the maximum pressure campaign or some other coercive strategy.
3) To coordinate when potential covert, cyber or even overt military action might take place if the Islamic Republic refuses to slow its nuclear progress.
Originally, Netanyahu or Bennett could have made all the noise they wanted, but US President Joe Biden already would have framed the terms of the discussion for years to come.
The Israeli prime minister could have at best requested Biden to take his commitment to a longer and stronger add-on to the JCPOA seriously.
Now, even if Washington’s announced policy is to return to the JCPOA, at some point US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s repeated vow – that the window for such a return is not unlimited – will create some kind of deadline and tipping point.
This is Bennett’s chance to solidify some aspect of the ongoing Iran nuclear crisis in the direction of Israel’s national interests: whether it be to harden US determination to fix the JCPOA’s holes such as the sunset clause, to harden its stance on new problems such as Tehran’s advanced centrifuges, or to get a green light from Biden to be aggressive about operations that delay Iranian nuclear progress.
Israeli influence should not be overly inflated.
Pressure from Jerusalem, along with pressure from moderate Sunni Arab states led by Saudi Arabia, is certainly part of the story of why there is no JCPOA yet, and expectations of a deal in May-June fell by the wayside.
But the timing of Iranian elections in mid-June, Ebrahim Raisi’s win and his post-victory decision to take a much harder line on the nuclear standoff with the US are bigger reasons.

TEHRAN’S FAILURE to come clean to the IAEA on discrepancies about its nuclear past at three nuclear sites is another issue that continually disturbs not only the US, but also the European Union and even NGOs like the Arms Control Association whose default position is to strongly support the JCPOA.
Kelsey Davenport, director for nonproliferation policy for the NGO, even recently wrote that a failure by Iran to clarify these issues in the coming months could lead to a referral to the United Nations Security Council and new global sanctions on top of the ongoing American sanctions.
And Biden on his own never wanted to be seen by the American public as being pushed around by Iran or joining the JCPOA without getting something for giving up the sanctions leverage he currently can hold over the ayatollahs.
But Israel’s role should also not be discounted.
In February, the Biden administration delayed the visit of then Mossad chief Yossi Cohen for months. It delayed Netanyahu’s visit long enough that it was able to avoid hosting him entirely. And Bennett was not invited for his first two months.
With the exception of former president Reuven Rivlin on June 29, after the Iran negotiations were already frozen, out of all of the numerous other top-level Israeli officials who have met with American officials – from Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to outgoing and incoming national security advisors Meir Ben Shabbat and Eyal Hulata to IDF Chief-of-Staff Aviv Kochavi – Cohen is the only one to have held a small hour-long meeting with Biden himself (and with CIA Director William Burns present) back in April.
No one meeting, no matter how convincing the presenter is, determines the fate of nations.
But nuclear talks between the US and Iran and the world powers seemed to be plowing ahead in mid-April.
Then on April 30, Cohen presented Biden with Israel’s most updated intelligence on Iran’s progress with advanced centrifuges and on weaponization issues.
Some time after that the US made clearer demands about an explicit guarantee from the Islamic Republic agreeing to later talks on a longer and stronger deal, as well as on destroying advanced centrifuges, as opposed to just putting them in the closet.
Once again, Biden is his own person, has had his own doubts about Iran all along, and much of the freeze in negotiations can be attributed to Iran itself.
But Cohen’s one-on-one with Biden shows that personal diplomacy and powerful intelligence shared with the US president, like with some others in the past, can make all of the difference.
Soon it will be Bennett’s turn for the meeting of his life.


Tags Naftali Bennett yossi cohen JCPOA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Poland's Holocaust restitution law is an injustice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How Israelis can fight the Durban conference's Jew-hatred - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Regional support for Israeli-Palestinian peace - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

US, Taliban, Afghanistan: Takeaways from the getaway - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
4

Does COVID cause babies to develop differently? - prelim data

A Palestinian woman carrying children waits to leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities, in the southern Gaza Strip
5

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by