Can the world continue to provide enough food? Live on Thursday

The forum, which will be broadcast here on The Jerusalem Post website, will feature four of the winners of the 2020 Prize who will discuss their award-winning projects at 5 p.m. Israel time/11 a.m. EST. The Boris Mints Institute at Tel-Aviv University will celebrate the synergy between research and practice, through its researchers and the winners of the 2020 Curt Bergfors Food Planet Prize, in a special Zoom webinar on Thursday, focusing on research and development for a better world.

The Curt Bergfors Food Planet Prize identifies, recognizes, and rewards important initiatives to reinvent the food chain and helps establish a sustainable food system that supports the resilience of the biosphere and the stability of our planet.

Representatives from the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (Icipe), Blue Ventures, Sanergy Ltd., and The Land Institute will summarize their projects. Following each presentation, researchers from Tel Aviv University will present their studies related to the awardee’s research.



One of the highlights of the event will be the presentation by Dr. Segenet Kelemu, Director General & CEO of icipe, and Professor Prof. Itai Sened, Dean of the Gershon H. Gordon Faculty of Social Sciences and Head of the Boris Mints Institute at Tel Aviv University who will discuss the collaboration between the two institutions.

Icipe has done groundbreaking work in introducing insect-based protein in food and animal feed and has pioneered insect science for sustainable development to alleviate poverty, ensure food security, and improve the well-being and resilience of communities in Africa. The Boris Mints Institute, following its vision of finding strategic policy solutions for global challenges, has partnered with the organization in producing impact assessments of some of their technologies that are being adopted by farmers across Africa. In addition, the two institutions maintain exchange programs with students from both institutions.