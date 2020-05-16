Cantors sing ‘Star Spangled Banner’ in honor of NY Health Workers

Chabad cantors Yaakov Lemmer and Aron Gerstel chose to laud the health workers in the city of New York last Tuesday by standing on their car and singing the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ at the entrance to NYU Langone’s Ronald O. Perelman Center for Emergency Services, the Algeminer reported on Thursday.

Chassidic cantors sing The Star Spangled Banner honoring frontline medical providers outside NYU hospital in NYC with @FDNY firefighters and other first responders cheering on. pic.twitter.com/yCE0ECKGQT May 13, 2020

On Twitter, a few seconds of the performance can be heard and members of the audience can be seen standing, with a hand over their heart, in honor of the US national anthem.

