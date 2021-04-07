Capitol ramming attack perpetrator never in Nation of Islam - statement

The organization noted that Green may have attended their February 2020 Savior's Day convention in Detroit, and he may have begun the process of trying to join, he was never made a member.

The Nation of Islam further disavowed Green's actions, which "violates our teachings."

But despite disavowing his actions, the Nation of Islam criticized media focus on Green's religion, which they indicated was due to bias.

"When thousands of American citizens engaged in an attempted insurrection, attacking the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, resulting in the deaths of five persons and injuring many, the news media did not question what their religion was," the statement noted.

It is unclear why Green attacked the Capitol with a car , though the Nation of Islam referred to both Green's family's claim of mental illness and depression, and his own social media posts claiming “I have suffered multiple home break-ins, food poisoning, assaults, unauthorized operations in the hospital, mind control.” Ultimately, however, they note that Green was in a state of crisis at the time.

“I am sure,” Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan said, “had he been blessed to come through the crisis that he was going through, he would have been a star in the mission of the resurrection of our people. We need to know what happened to our brother.”

The Nation of Islam is a controversial organization, with Farrakhan himself having a long history of promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories such as Jewish and Israeli involvement in the September 11 terrorist attacks in the US, claiming that Jews controlled the trans-Atlantic slave trade and calling Judaism a "gutter religion." He had previously compared Jews to termites on social media.

In addition, while he may not have been a member, the Nation of Islam ideology was clearly important to Green.

In screenshots obtained by multiple sources, Green could be seen calling himself "Noah X" in the style of Malcolm X, the famous ex-leader of the Nation of Islam movement from 70 years prior.

"My faith is one of the only things that has been able to carry me through these times and my faith is centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah, the final divine reminder in our midst," Green wrote in a Facebook post obtained by the NGO Stop Antisemitism movement. "I consider him my spiritual father."

Law enforcement officials confirmed that on Facebook, Green had posted speeches and articles written by Farrakhan and Elijah Muhammad, who led the Nation of Islam from 1934 to 1975, that discussed the decline of America.