The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Casualty reports show shifting tactics of US clandestine war in Africa

The US has long had a military role in Africa, but much of it was in the shadows.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JULY 30, 2020 12:12
US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5, (photo credit: REUTERS)
US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
(photo credit: REUTERS)
US Africa Command has begun releasing civilian casualty assessments. For the second time it has released an assessment based on the entire area of operations of the US Africa Command, which spans all of Africa except Egypt. The new report reveals the role of the US fighting extremists in Somalia, yet, it does not shed light on other operations.
The US has long had a military role in Africa, but much of it was in the shadows. In 2017 an ambush by ISIS in Niger killed four American service members. There have been calls to reduce AFRICOM’s footprint. AFRICOM is trying to raise its stature among the various US regional commands, increasingly discussing Libya and other areas of concern. With the new report, the command says it has improved its ability to receive future civilian casualty allegations. This means that for people across Africa who suspect the US was involved in killing civilians, they can now report that. It appears in general the US doesn’t conduct many armed drone strikes or raids that result in civilian casualties. The exception is in Somalia. 
During the last quarter the command says it received 12 new allegations relating to four incidents. “Currently, four incidents remain open and under review, including three from the previous report.” For instance, investigations are looking at a February 2, 2020 airstrike. The US says that its operations did cause an inadvertent death of one person and wounded three who were not intended targets. This is a move towards transparency for the command. 
The command has looked into reports of casualties during a March 11, 2019 airstrike which targeted eight members of Al-Shabaab. Another report is linked to the February 2, 2020 airstrike. Another is linked to a February 24, 2020 airstrike which targeted an Al-Shabaab commander. There was also a strike on March 27 against two Al-Shabaab members. There was another airstrike on April 6 against five men and one on April 10 against one man. An allegation about an airstrike that allegedly took place on May 11 was found to be unsubstantiated because there was no airstrike. Basically, the US assessed these incidents and did not find most of the complains to refer to actual civilian casualties. 
AFRICOM says it has open reports for a February 17 airstrike, a February 28 airstrike, a March 10 airstrike, and may 17 airstrike. What is interesting about all the reports is that the US does not deny all the claims of airstrikes, it merely assesses that they generally did not harm civilians. This means that we now have apparently official confirmation regarding the depth of this conflict the US is involved in. The Somali conflict, like many of America’s wars today, is not one in which the US has a broad policy. There is no national building or humanitarian intervention, no broad strategy. The US operates using special forces in some 80 countries with 8,000 or more personnel, some on the ground in various places. But these operations are “by, with and through” local forces. The US is getting out of the “advise and assist” game of old, and the counter-insurgency strategy once called “COIN.” The US also seems to be reducing some of its role in train and equip, programs designed to train and equip local forces.  
 
What the US continues to excel at is more of the intelligence and targeted killing aspect of the global war on terror. This is part of the broad US shift to confronting “near peer” competitors such as China and Russia as part of the US National Defense Strategy. The Somalia operations appear to be an example of that. The US conducts airstrikes, but doesn’t seem to have any long-term plan for Somalia operations. One thing that has changed is the new transparency. It’s unclear if operations in places like Niger, conducted in the shadows, will eventually also have a similar level of transparency.  


Tags United States africa US Army niger airstrikes al Shabaab
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by