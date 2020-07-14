The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Catalan's separatist leader claims to be victim of phone tap espionage

A spokesman for Torrent said he was "not involved in criminal activity such as terrorism or drug trafficking that would justify a judicial order to intervene on his phone."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, REUTERS  
JULY 14, 2020 17:36
NOT JUST yet. People hold Catalan flags during a protest last year. (photo credit: REUTERS)
NOT JUST yet. People hold Catalan flags during a protest last year.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The pro-independence speaker of Catalonia's regional parliament Roger Torrent said on Tuesday that he had been the target of political espionage via phone tapping, accusing the Spanish government of being either complicit or negligent.
Tensions between Catalonia's separatist regional leaders and the Madrid government have been high for years, and a report in The Guardian and El Pais newspapers that Torrent's phone was tapped is unlikely to help.
"In Spain, political espionage is being carried out against political adversaries," Torrent said.
"If the Spanish government had knowledge of this, it would have been complicit in a crime. If it had no knowledge of it, it would be a very worrisome symptom of political negligence and lack of awareness of alleged illegal practices."
The Spanish prime minister's office said earlier on Tuesday the government was "not aware" of any such spying and added: "Any intervention on a mobile is always carried out in accordance with the law that requires judicial authorization."
A spokesman for Torrent said he was "not involved in criminal activity such as terrorism or drug trafficking that would justify a judicial order to intervene on his phone."
The Guardian and El Pais wrote that Torrent and two other separatists were warned by researchers working with Facebook's instant messaging service WhatsApp that their phones had been broken into with a spyware called "Pegasus," made by Israeli company NSO Group.
NSO, whose customers include law enforcement and governments around the world, declined to say whether it had sold its Pegasus software to Spain. It said the software is operated "solely by authorized government agencies to fight terror and serious crime, and protect public safety."
Facebook declined to comment on the allegation that Torrent's phone was tapped.
WhatsApp said last year that 1,400 of its users had been targeted by Pegasus. It said the attack exploited its video calling system to send malware to mobile devices.
Britain's Guardian newspaper, without citing a source, said WhatsApp believed the attacks in Spain occurred over a two week period in April to May 2019, when the 1,400 users were allegedly targeted by the spyware.
The Pegasus spyware has been linked to political surveillance in Mexico, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, according to the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, which researches digital surveillance.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, an NSO spokesperson explained that “NSO software is operated in line with our industry-leading governance policies solely by authorized government agencies to fight terrorism and serious crime, and protect public safety.
“Due to the confidentiality constraints, we cannot confirm or deny which such authorities use our technology.
“Once again, speculative comments from CitizenLab only serve to highlight its continued, naive and ulterior agenda that fails to competently address the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies.
“In line with our Human Rights Policy, we take our responsibilities seriously and if warranted, will initiate an investigation.
“NSO is transparent as feasible in response to allegations that our products have been misused, while respecting the confidentiality obligations we have to our sovereign state and state agency clients. The correspondence with UN Special Rapporteur David Kaye, which has previously been provided to the media, contains a fulsome description of our human rights processes.
“We will cooperate with any competent authority investigation if initiated, in parallel to our internal procedures.”


Tags spain espionage Spy NSO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Yair Netanyahu must stop the insults By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by