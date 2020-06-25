The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Chef, writer, television star Anthony Bourdain honored with own day

The world-famous food writer took his own life after struggling with depression in 2018, now his friends honor him with a national day in the US to raise awareness of mental illness.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JUNE 25, 2020 18:47
U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Anthony Bourdain after an interview at a shopping area of Hanoi, Vietnam May 24, 2016. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Anthony Bourdain after an interview at a shopping area of Hanoi, Vietnam May 24, 2016.
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
June 25 has been dubbed "Bourdain Day" on social media in honor of chef, writer and television presenter Anthony Bourdain, who was one of the best known American culinary personas in the 2000's and dined with former US President Barack Obama in Hanoi among others. He is remembered by his family and friends this June 25, which was his birthday.
Bourdain, who released Kitchen Confidential in 2000, a best-selling culinary memoir that marked him as a no-nonsense tough-guy New York chef who can also cook a tender streak, went on to become a world-trotting television chef with his 2001-2012 show No Reservations. He won two Emmys, one in 2009 and another in 2011, for the show. One dramatic 2006 episode of his show included him and his crew being helped by the US Marine Corps out of Beirut when the Second Lebanon War began.   
He also wrote a comic book Get Jiro, which meshes together culinary knowledge and crime. Bourdain mastered Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and was working on his new television show Parts Unknown in France when he committed suicide in 2018 at the age of 62.
The news revealed he had been suffering from mental health issues and battling substance abuse for years. In Kitchen Confidential, he admitting to selling his beloved book collection to pay debts he accumulated as an addict.
Bourdain was also of Jewish heritage, as his mother Gladys was Jewish and his father, Pierre, was Catholic. He acknowledged his Jewish roots, but stated he did not believe in a higher power and was not raised in any religion. He visited Israel in 2013 and explored the Jerusalem food scene in his television program.   
While Bourdain wasn’t the first chef to become noted on television, he was  unique, leading Kerrang to dub him “a rock star chef.”
Kwame Onwuachi, who published the 2019 book Notes from a young Black Chef, might be seen as a writer-chef in the Bourdain style, as his memoir is a unique exploration of trauma, hard work and talent much like Kitchen Confidential.


