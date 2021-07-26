The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Chess great Kasparov urges US to end nuke talks with 'terrorist' Iran

Israel and some Western countries have accused Iran’s regime of seeking to build, as well as secure technology for, a nuclear weapons device.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JULY 26, 2021 21:49
72nd Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the manga "Blitz" - Cannes, France, May 18, 2019. Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov poses. (photo credit: REUTERS)
72nd Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the manga "Blitz" - Cannes, France, May 18, 2019. Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov poses.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The legendary chess champion Garry Kasparov this month urged the US government to pull the plug on negotiations with the Iranian clerical regime because it is dictatorship.
Kasparov said “Terror regimes should be isolated and their leaders should be treated like the criminals they are. That is how can you support the people and the victims of these regimes. Instead the United States is repeating a terrible mistake by negotiating with Iran’s leaders in Vienna. These negotiations are a waste of time except for” Iran’s leaders.
The former chess world champion said the talks in Vienna “Only benefits Iran. They [Iranian leaders] are also buying time to pursue the world’s deadliest weapons.”
Israel and some Western countries have accused Iran’s regime of seeking to build, as well as secure technology for, a nuclear weapons device.
The US and other world powers are negotiating with Islamic Republic of Iran over Tehran’s re-entry into the 2015 nuclear deal. The atomic pact, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, pledges Iran’s regime sanctions relief in exchange for temporary restrictions on is nuclear program.
Kasparov,  who is the chairman of the Human Rights Foundation, an organization devoted to democracy promotion and combating totalitarian regimes like Vladimir Putin’s Russian regime, termed the Islamic Republic of Iran an “illegitimate regime” that has no “authority from the people.”
He added that the Iranian regime causes “terror and war”and “no one suffers more than citizens of the regime.”
The chess grand-master, who is widely considered the greatest player in the history of the game, said Iran’s regime is a “dictatorship, it fears its people. It oppresses and tortures them. Iran is its people.”
He also took the regime to task for its 1988 massacre of Iranian dissidents in prisons, noting there “has been no justice for victims and their families and no accountability.”
The Jerusalem Post reported on the alleged role of the Ohio-based Oberlin College professor Mohammad Jafar Mahallati, who Amnesty International said carried out crimes against humanity while serving as the Iranian regime’s ambassador to the UN. Amnesty accused Mahallat of covering up the mass murder of 1988.
After the Post revealed that Mahallati urged during his tenure at the UN the destruction of the Jewish state and launched tirades against the persecuted Baháʼí  religious minority , Oberlin College’s David Hertz said the college launched an investigation into the allegations against Mahallati. Hertz announced the investigation in April. The college has not disclosed what has emerged from its inquiry.
The Iranian regime’s new president Ebrahim Raisi was involved in the 1988 massacre, according to the US and Amnesty International. Kasparov said “Raisi was not really elected. The word election is a joke in dictatorships like in Iran and Russia. He was chosen to play a role.” 


