The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

China will never stop moving forward

China boasts the largest and the most complete industrial system, as well as the biggest industrial output in the world.

By DAI YUMING  
JUNE 4, 2020 22:48
A resident wearing a face mask dances at a blocked residential area after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 11, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG)
A resident wearing a face mask dances at a blocked residential area after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 11, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG)
The grave challenges serve as the test of a nation’s resilience, resolve and vision. Confronted with the novel coronavirus, a pathogen that has never been seen in human history, China successfully contained the spread of the disease with painstaking efforts and huge sacrifices. Life in China is returning back to normal at an accelerated pace. The annual “two sessions” (meetings of China’s top legislatures that set the course and targets for China’s development) delayed by COVID-19 for more than two months was successfully concluded last week. The world should have more confidence in China’s growth.
Confidence comes from the fundamentals of China’s economy. China boasts the largest and the most complete industrial system, as well as the biggest industrial output in the world. It also has a population of 1.4 billion people, a middle-income class of more than 400 m. and a talent pool of 170 m. with higher education or professional skills. All these factors contribute to making China the largest and the most vibrant market across the world.
In fact, the Chinese market has demonstrated huge growth potential despite the impacts of the pandemic. By the end of May, China’s PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) has been above the boom-and-bust line for three consecutive months, registering a continuous expansion of the manufacturing sector. The confidence of Chinese consumers is growing back. In April alone, 42 million cellphones were sold in China, which is 14.2% higher than the sales in the same period last year. On June 1, the one-day sale of Apple products on China’s online shopping platform exceeded $200 million, and 30,000 iPhones were sold out in just five minutes.
Confidence comes from the new driving force of China’s economic growth. China has adopted an innovation-driven strategy, and a new infrastructure initiative is unfolding across the country. China will put into use a host of new technologies including 5G, cloud computing, big data and Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT). They will serve as new engines driving China’s future growth.
In March, the value created by China’s hi-tech industry saw an increase of 8.9%. By the end of 2020, there will be more than 600,000 5G base stations all over China. More than half of the Chinese population and all the application scenarios will be connected by 5G signals. Over the next five years, the commercial value of China’s 5G industry will grow to more than $1.2 trillion.
Confidence also comes from China’s commitment to the opening-up policy. During the two sessions, President Xi Jinping said that protectionism is on the rise globally but we should stand on the right side of the history, commit ourselves to multilateralism, greater democracy in international relations and win-win cooperation.
China has enacted the Implementing Regulations of Foreign Investment Law, giving greater safeguards to foreign businesses. As the former vice-mayor of Sanya city in Hainan province, I was deeply encouraged at the news China has released the master plan for Hainan free trade port. A series of unprecedented opening-up policies was introduced, such as designating the entire Hainan island (35,000 sq.km.) as a special customs zone, giving zero tariffs to the trade of goods and allowing more liberalized investment in the island.
China’s unwavering commitment to further opening up its  economy has received positive response from foreign businesses. The investigations of American Chamber of Commerce in China, US-China Business Council and Japan External Trade Organization all indicted that, since March, American and Japanese enterprises in China have seen their operation improving and their investment willingness increasing.
I also want to mention, in particular, the trade statistics between China and Israel. According to China’s Customs, in the first four months of 2020, China-Israel trade reached $4.87 billion, registering a year-on-year growth of 18%. This is a remarkable achievement against the backdrop of the COVID-19 and a sluggish global economy. The numbers demonstrate the resilience and the immense possibilities of China-Israel cooperation.
More and more people around the world have seen it clear a growing China means opportunity. Stepping up cooperation and friendly exchanges with China serves the interests of every country worldwide. The train of China has left the station. We welcome Israel and all countries in the world to have a seat on this train and work together for a better future for all.
The writer is Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Israel


Tags China Israel and China 5g
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by