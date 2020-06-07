The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Churchill statue desecrated during London protests

Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's memorial was vandalised by protesters with the word 'racist' scribbled on the monument.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 7, 2020 23:47
A demonstrator is seen on the Cenotaph on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 7, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
A demonstrator is seen on the Cenotaph on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 7, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of London on Sunday (June 7), rallying for a second day running to condemn police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, some wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19.
Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's memorial was vandalised by protesters with the word 'racist' scribbled on the monument.
Several other statues, including civil rights leader Gandhi statue was seen taped with placards carried by protesters.
Churchill, the closest thing Britain has to a national hero for many, occupies a special place in British culture as the victor of World War Two.
But to detractors, Churchill's views on the superiority of white people, his refusal to distribute wheat to starving people in India in 1943 and disparaging remarks about Mahatma Gandhi are evidence for a crueller statesman.
Saturday's (June 6) protest in central London was peaceful but ended with small numbers of people clashing with mounted police near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence.
After an hour, the protesters began to march across the river in the direction of parliament, pausing on the bridge to take the knee and chant "justice, now." Some gathered in Parliament Square while others massed outside Downing Street.
Sunday's London protest was peaceful, with people clapping, taking to one knee, waving placards and chanting "George Floyd" and "the UK is not innocent."
Police said 29 people were arrested during Saturday's protest in London for offences including violent disorder and assault on emergency service workers.


