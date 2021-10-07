The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Climate change set to worsen resource degradation, conflict - report

Food insecurity, lack of water and the impact of natural disasters, combined with high population growth, are stoking conflict and displacing people in vulnerable areas.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 7, 2021 08:37
Pedestrians walk through the installation 'World Climate Refugee Camp' by German artist Hermann Josef Hack in front of the 'Brandenburger Tor' gate in Berlin, January 26, 2009. (photo credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ / REUTERS)
Pedestrians walk through the installation 'World Climate Refugee Camp' by German artist Hermann Josef Hack in front of the 'Brandenburger Tor' gate in Berlin, January 26, 2009.
(photo credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ / REUTERS)
A vicious cycle linking the depletion of natural resources with violent conflict may have gone past the point of no return in parts of the world and is likely to be exacerbated by climate change, a report said on Thursday.
Food insecurity, lack of water and the impact of natural disasters, combined with high population growth, are stoking conflict and displacing people in vulnerable areas, the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) think-tank said.
IEP uses data from the United Nations and other sources to predict the countries and regions most at risk in its "Ecological Threat Register".
Serge Stroobants, IEP director for Europe, the Middle East and North Africa said the report identified 30 "hotspot" countries - home to 1.26 billion people - as facing most risks.
This is based on three criteria relating to scarcity of resources, and five focusing on disasters including floods, droughts and rising temperatures.
"We don't even need climate change to see potential system collapse, just the impact of those eight ecological threats can lead to this - of course climate change is reinforcing it," Stroobants said.
A person holds inflatable Earth as climate activists including Extinction Rebellion and Fridays for Future stage a protest demanding more action whilst G20 climate and environment ministers hold a meeting in Naples, Italy, July 22, 2021. (credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS) A person holds inflatable Earth as climate activists including Extinction Rebellion and Fridays for Future stage a protest demanding more action whilst G20 climate and environment ministers hold a meeting in Naples, Italy, July 22, 2021. (credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)
Afghanistan gets the worst score on the report, which says its ongoing conflict has damaged its ability to cope with risks to water and food supplies, climate change, and alternating floods and droughts.
Conflict in turn leads to further resource degradation, according to the findings.
Six seminars including governments, military institutions and development groups last year returned the message that "it is unlikely that the international community will reverse the vicious cycles in some parts of the world", IEP said.
This is particularly the case in the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, which has seen more and worsening conflicts over the last decade, it said.
"With tensions already escalating, it can only be expected that climate change will have an amplifying effect on many of these issues," the report said. 


Tags climate climate change War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lessons of Sadat’s assassination - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Peter Lerner

Unions are the answer to COVID unemployment and work disputes - opinion

 By PETER LERNER
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

FDA decision to limit COVID booster shots didn't satisfy anyone - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Gershon Baskin

The UN speeches were disappointing, once again - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by