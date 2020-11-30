The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Conservative commentator forces fact-checkers to retract, admit fault

Candace Owens's use of lawyers to have PolitiFact admit they falsely flagged her is part of her ongoing battle against fact-checkers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 30, 2020 02:24
Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida. (photo credit: GAGE SKIDMORE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
(photo credit: GAGE SKIDMORE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Conservative political commentator Candace Owens celebrated a victory over fact-checkers after independent Facebook fact-checkers PolitiFact retracted their rating of her post as false following legal threats.
"Weeks ago, Facebook censored a post of mine which truthfully stated that Joe Biden is NOT the president-elect," Owens tweeted on Saturday.
"So I got lawyers involved. Conclusion? PolitiFact uncensored the post and admitted that they LIED by rating my post false. The fact-checkers are lying for Democrats."
The post in question read "Joe Biden is literally and legally not the president-elect. So why is the media pretending he is?"
The post was labeled false by PolitiFact, and according to Owens, they also added an entire article explaining why Biden is president-elect.  On November 20, she reached out with lawyers to find out why it was labeled false, and PolitiFact essentially admitted it was unjustified. According to a PolitiFact lawyer, "As we’re about 25 minutes into this, we still don’t know how or why the post was labeled ‘false.’ We are investigating and hope to share more information with you formally on Monday."

Speaking to the Daily Wire, Owens shed further light on the situation, explaining that she was not given any further information as to this supposed error and demanded PolitiFact declare publically admit the fact-checking flag was false.
“I wanted to show that these fact-checkers just lie, and they usually go unchecked because most people don’t have the money, don’t have the time, and don’t have the platform to go after them — and I have all three,” she said, according to the Daily Wire.
And it seemed this worked. PolitiFact's article explaining why Biden was president-elect was retracted, according to Owens, and the fact-checking company posted a correction on November 26 that essentially admitted they had been at fault.
Bringing her legal team to the fight seemed to have been the decisive move, Owens told the Daily Wire, explaining that appealing fact-checkers through the system goes nowhere.
“These people are sitting back thinking they’re the gods of tech; opinion-checkers, they’re censorship lords,” she explained, showing that lawsuits were the only option.
And Owens's battle isn't stopping here. Writing on Twitter, Owens explained that she is "deadly serious about going after both Facebook & Twitter, and if we have to swim through an alligator moat of fact-checkers first—so be it."
The commentator is currently suing fact-checkers from Lead Stories and USAToday, and has set up a website, factcheckzucks.com, to raise funds.


Tags Facebook Joe Biden lawsuit US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will Biden return to the Iran deal after the Fakhrizadeh assassination? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
3 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by