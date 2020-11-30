Conservative commentator forces fact-checkers to retract, admit fault

Conservative political commentator Candace Owens celebrated a victory over fact-checkers after independent Facebook fact-checkers PolitiFact retracted their rating of her post as false following legal threats."Weeks ago, Facebook censored a post of mine which truthfully stated that Joe Biden is NOT the president-elect," Owens tweeted on Saturday. "So I got lawyers involved. Conclusion? PolitiFact uncensored the post and admitted that they LIED by rating my post false. The fact-checkers are lying for Democrats."The post in question read "Joe Biden is literally and legally not the president-elect. So why is the media pretending he is?"The post was labeled false by PolitiFact, and according to Owens, they also added an entire article explaining why Biden is president-elect. On November 20, she reached out with lawyers to find out why it was labeled false, and PolitiFact essentially admitted it was unjustified. According to a PolitiFact lawyer, "As we’re about 25 minutes into this, we still don’t know how or why the post was labeled ‘false.’ We are investigating and hope to share more information with you formally on Monday."
Speaking to the Daily Wire, Owens shed further light on the situation, explaining that she was not given any further information as to this supposed error and demanded PolitiFact declare publically admit the fact-checking flag was false.“I wanted to show that these fact-checkers just lie, and they usually go unchecked because most people don’t have the money, don’t have the time, and don’t have the platform to go after them — and I have all three,” she said, according to the Daily Wire.And it seemed this worked. PolitiFact's article explaining why Biden was president-elect was retracted, according to Owens, and the fact-checking company posted a correction on November 26 that essentially admitted they had been at fault.Bringing her legal team to the fight seemed to have been the decisive move, Owens told the Daily Wire, explaining that appealing fact-checkers through the system goes nowhere.“These people are sitting back thinking they’re the gods of tech; opinion-checkers, they’re censorship lords,” she explained, showing that lawsuits were the only option.And Owens's battle isn't stopping here. Writing on Twitter, Owens explained that she is "deadly serious about going after both Facebook & Twitter, and if we have to swim through an alligator moat of fact-checkers first—so be it."The commentator is currently suing fact-checkers from Lead Stories and USAToday, and has set up a website, factcheckzucks.com, to raise funds.
At 8 Months pregnant, I unfortunately cannot fight on the ground alongside patriots like I am used to, but I am taking every measure to fight these communists in the court room. It is my goal to expose these lying “fact-checkers” one by one. @JoeBiden is NOT the President-elect. pic.twitter.com/hW4NLpK4tc— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 28, 2020
