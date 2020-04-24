The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Coronavirus cannot be used as excuse to curb human rights, nations told

"We are ... concerned by the growing practice of monitoring and closely controlling people’s movements, even at the cost of their privacy."

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
APRIL 24, 2020 05:50
National struggle to curb the spread of the Corona virus in Israel: Surveillance and police enforcement efforts have expanded from land, air and sea. Thousands of police from various police units across the country are taking part in the combined round-the-clock effort. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
National struggle to curb the spread of the Corona virus in Israel: Surveillance and police enforcement efforts have expanded from land, air and sea. Thousands of police from various police units across the country are taking part in the combined round-the-clock effort.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel's government has been strongly criticized by a coalition of more than 600 civil society groups across 70 countries for expanding invasive digital surveillance of its citizens at the cost of their privacy, as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The criticism comes in an open letter by CIVICUS, a global civic society alliance of more than 600 organizations, which urged administrations around the globe not to violate human rights when dealing with COVID-19.
"We are ... concerned by the growing practice of monitoring and closely controlling people’s movements, even at the cost of their privacy," the letter reads.
"Efforts to contain the virus must not be used to expand systems of invasive digital surveillance. Israel and Taiwan are notable examples of how technological surveillance is being used in this context, and how disproportionate the impact of such measures may be when they are not strictly defined and limited."
Dr. Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute and the head of the institute’s Media Reform Program and Democracy in the Information Age Program warned earlier this month that Israelis seemed to be underestimating the gravity of the surveillance system being used by the government to monitor those with COVID-19.
In March the government decided to allow Shin Bet to track citizens' phones without their knowledge, using a system designed for counter-terrorism work, to monitor the movements of people carrying the coronavirus infection.
“I believe there is not enough understanding of the level of control and power that someone who can create this massive surveillance and the AI-based analysis of all this big data can have in their hands, and this bothers me,” she said.
Israel was also urged, along with a number of other Middle Eastern countries including Egypt, Iran and Turkey, to free "human rights defenders, peaceful protesters and prisoners of conscience" who are currently jailed, as part of moves to free prisoners who might be at risk from COVID-19 in prison.
Globally, the letter raised a number of concerns over various potential human rights abuses taking place as governments move to deal with the pandemic.
The internet restrictions and shutdowns instigated by India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh prevented people from accessing information about how to protect themselves, as well as limiting opportunities to socially distance by working from home, the letter pointed out; while France was criticized for confining people with disabilities in institutions, contravening the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and placing those with disabilities at higher risk of contriving COVID-19.
The co-signatories indicated that they were "particularly concerned by states that are abusing emergency powers to place restrictions on fundamental rights, including freedom of expression and the right to access information," naming Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and China among states who are silencing journalists and human rights activists attempting to speak out. Hong Kong was singled out for using state power to suppress peaceful assemblies, while Hungary, Azerbaijan and the Philippines were criticized for adopting legislative powers to curtail freedoms.
"All responses to COVID-19 must be deeply rooted in these cross-cutting principles: respect of human dignity, independence and autonomy of the person, non-discrimination and equality, and respect of diversities and inclusion," the letter reads.
"Any response must comply with international standards on emergency legislation and respect human rights and the rule of law. Extraordinary measures are legitimate only under exceptional circumstances, such as when there is an immediate threat to public health. These measures should be used in a necessary and proportionate manner and should be aligned to international human rights law."

Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.


Tags Human rights Coronavirus surveillance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A broken system following the Coronavirus pandemic By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editors Notes: Keeping our eyes open By YAAKOV KATZ
MY WORD: A corona-era window to the world By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What were you really thinking, Benny Gantz? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum RIGHT FROM WRONG: Hell hath no fury like Bibi-haters scorned By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by