The Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) organization, released a statement on Wednesday calling for safe pathways for Afghan migrants and refugees, and for the protection of vulnerable groups, such as religious and ethnic minorities, women and girls.

Leading up to this statement, on August 17, Taliban spokesman Zabinullah Mujahid pledged that women's rights and the freedom of the press would be respected, within the boundaries of their Islamic belief system, after the Taliban completed their take-over of Afghanistan on August 15.

Despite these reassurances, there are legitimate concerns that the Taliban will not keep their pledge. It has already been alleged they have conducted house-to-house searches, summary executions, forced marriages, forced disappearances, and the murders of ethnic minorities.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The CSW writes in their statement: "We endorse the call of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for states ‘to create safe pathways for Afghan refugees and migrants, broaden asylum and resettlement programs and immediately halt the deportation of Afghans who seek protection,’ and we appeal for international support for all Afghans who require humanitarian assistance.”

Recently President Biden affirmed his 31 August deadline for US withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving only a few days for a full US evacuation.

CSW President Mervyn Thomas says: “The distressing events unfolding in Afghanistan touch us all and may have profound implications for regional and international peace and security. The international response must prioritize the most vulnerable groups in Afghanistan, and humanitarian assistance must be made available and accessible for all, regardless of their ethnicity, gender, religion or belief. We stand with them and with the courageous human rights defenders working to ensure that a truly inclusive future for Afghanistan may one day become a reality.”

The CSW urges the international community to support local efforts to advance human rights, and make humanitarian assistance available and accessible to all regardless of ethnicity, gender, religion or belief.